Overwatch 2: Why Were Bastion and Torbjörn Removed from the Game?

Bastion and Torbjörn were removed from Overwatch 2 on October 10 due to “bugs in their ability kits.” That information was confirmed by the Overwatch 2 team via this tweet:

🚨 QUICK PSA 🚨



Bastion and Torbjörn will be taking a quick trip to the workshop while we iron out a few bugs in their ability kits!



🛠️ Bastion will be unavailable in all modes during this time, while Torbjörn will still be playable in Quick Play. pic.twitter.com/ghjLL5KV7b — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 10, 2022

Specifically, it seems that Bastion and Torbjörn were both significantly more powerful than intended due to bugs that were affecting some of their key abilities. Bastion’s Ultimate ability (Configuration: Artillery) was allowing players to fire many more artillery shells than intended. Some footage of “pre-removal” Bastion suggests that certain exploits allowed players to fire dozens of shells rather than the intended three shells. Needless to say, it was ruining matches.

The Torbjörn situation is a bit stranger. The most popular theory at the moment is that Torbjörn’s Overload ability (which boosts his attack power, health, speed, and reload time) was lasting twice as long as intended. However, Blizzard hasn’t yet confirmed which bugs were affecting those characters as of the time of this writing. We know they were not working as intended, but there is some debate regarding the extent of their exact issues. That debate has only become more interesting the longer that both heroes remain removed from (or limited in) the game’s various modes.

Speaking of which…

Overwatch 2: When Are Bastion and Torbjörn Returning to the Game?

At this time, there is no word on when Bastion and Torbjörn will be fully-reinstated to Overwatch 2‘s roster. At present, you are only able to play Torbjörn in Overwatch 2‘s Quick Play mode. He is not currently available for Competitive play. Bastion, meanwhile, still cannot be selected in any of Overwatch 2‘s multiplayer game modes.

Why the delay? Truth be told, the Overwatch 2 team still hasn’t provided an official answer to that question. Many expected to see those two characters back in the fray within a few days of their removal. Instead, it’s been over a week, and there’s still no indication of when they will be added back to all available game modes.