Nintendo Direct September 2022 Broadcast: Start Time, Rumors, and How to Watch

Nobody loves to make last-minute announcements as much as Nintendo. While most video game companies like to hype up their reveals and showcases days and weeks in advance in order to drum up interest, Nintendo often elects to go the Beyonce route and just surprise drop the biggest shows of the season. That strange tradition continued today as Nintendo shockingly announced the start time/date for their long-awaited September Direct presentation.

The September 2022 Nintendo Direct showcase will be broadcasted live on September 13. Those hoping to watch the Direct presentation as it airs will need to tune into Nintendo’s YouTube channel at 7 a.m. PDT (10 a.m. EDT). If you’re just now realizing that you’re late to the party and want to jump right into the show, you can watch the presentation as it happens via the embedded video below:

If you’re planning on watching the Direct presentation live from the UK, please note that Nintendo has announced that they will not be livestreaming their September Direct showcase via their UK YouTube channel as a “mark of respect during this period of national mourning.” However, you will still be able to watch the entire presentation when it is uploaded to Nintendo’s UK YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) on September 13. Those in the UK hoping to watch the presentation as it airs will simply need to tune into Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel during the Direct broadcast times indicated above.

So what can you expect to see during the upcoming Nintendo Direct showcase? Well, the ever-cryptic Nintendo has only stated that the presentation will feature “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.” While that “winter” timeframe is oddly ambiguous, it seems that the bulk of the presentation will likely focus on Nintendo Switch games still scheduled to be released in 2022. However, the seemingly strategic use of that particular timeframe does suggest that we may be treated to a quick look at some of the Nintendo Switch games scheduled to be released in early 2023.