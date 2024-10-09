New World: Aeternum’s New Raid Is a Challenging, Action-Packed Showcase for the MMO Refresh

While some members of our group of ragtag journos were experienced New World players with hundreds of hours banked, several of us (myself included) were less skilled, generally console-centric players. With Aeternum marking the expansion of the game to the console community, our group was a good representation of the mix of players one is likely to find in the MMO moving forward.

To help our party stand a chance of getting through the raid, we were given characters with essentially maxed-out stats, the craziest gear and items in the game, and our dev team members’ guidance and support. The thing was, we failed to coordinate when choosing our character builds, meaning despite rolling 10-deep, only one of the devs was outfitted to act as a tank.

This didn’t bode well for us, and we indeed ultimately got our asses handed to us, but not before we took down hordes of Hercyne monstrosities with us. Gangs of werewolves and corvids descended on us as we made our way through the ornate ruins, littered with traps, ambush points, and mazes that forced the group to coordinate, play defense, solve puzzles, and keep our composure as we fought through the chaos.

The thing that struck me immediately about the raid was that, despite our group having a rough go of it (the devs had to give us a little “dev help” to help us progress when we couldn’t beat the first boss), I was having a blast! A big reason for that comes down to the design of the Hive of Gorgons. The first boss encounter, The Echidna, is a perfect example of how clever and complex the raid can get. As we scrambled around the arena trying to avoid the enormous creature’s deadly bite, tail, and spines, a sense of panic set in, even as our dev guides were essentially telling us exactly what to do to win. It was super intense and chaotic, with potential one-hit kills coming at us everywhere we turned.

The Echidna’s AOE ground pound attack, if not dodged, would send us hurtling into the sky atop jutting pillars of stone. From atop the pillars, ranged attacks dealt more damage to the Echidna, and we were protected from the more deadly attacks. And if you fell to the ground and wanted to make your way back up to one of the taller pillars, you could use your pickaxe to lower them, effectively making stair steps back up to more advantageous ground. What’s cool about this is that it incorporates one of the game’s core mechanics–mining/gathering–into one of the game’s most demanding battles. It doesn’t feel contrived at all, and not only does it add layers of strategy to the boss fight, it also looks cool.

Despite our best efforts, we were not able to take the Echidna down. The next section of the raid saw us split into two teams to navigate a labyrinth filled with Gorgons that could essentially merc us on sight (dev’s tip: “If you see one, RUN”). Some of us lured the Gorgons away so others could stand on buttons to open our path to escape, and then it was a mad dash to get everyone out of the maze, which was easier said than done with the Gorgons on the prowl.