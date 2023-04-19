Minecraft Legends Multiplayer: How to Play Co-Op and Cross Platform

Minecraft Legends (the RTS spin-off of the Minecraft franchise) just arrived for all major consoles and PC. While the game doesn’t quite reach the heights of Minecraft Dungeons, it’s a fun little take on the absurdly popular franchise. Of course, Minecraft Legends is a lot more fun if you play it with friends via one of the game’s multiplayer modes.

While Minecraft Legends features fairly extensive multiplayer options, it’s not easy to tell from the outset how to access all of them or what they really offer. That being the case, here’s an overview of how you can (and can’t) play Minecraft Legends with friends.

Minecraft Legends: Is There Splitscreen Multiplayer?

Unfortunately, there are no splitscreen multiplayer or couch co-op multiplayer options in Minecraft Legends. While you can play with friends online, there is no way to share the game while sharing a screen. That’s disappointing given that previous Minecraft games made great use of that feature, but it’s hard to imagine being able to efficiently play Legends on the same screen.

Does Minecraft Legends Support Crossplay and Cross-Platform Multiplayer?

Minecraft Legends does support crossplay across all available platforms. That means that PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo gamers can play with PC gamers and every other combination of those possibilities.