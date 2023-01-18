Genshin Impact: How to Find Wenut Tunnels and Defeat Setekh Wenut

Genshin Impact: How to Defeat Setekh Wenut

The good news is that Setekh Wenut is not an especially difficult world boss. Its health pool is fairly low, and it doesn’t deal a ton of damage compared to some other big bads in the game. If you have a powerful enough character, you may be able to brute force your way through this battle and simply wear it down with normal combos and attacks.

If you’re not quite at that power level, though, you’ll instead need to utilize this fight’s unique “pellet” mechanic.

As you fight Setekh Wenut, you’ll notice that the boss will shoot pellets around the area. Those pellets are actually Windbite Bullets that react to Pyro, Cryo, Electro, or Hydro attacks and abilities. The basic idea is to hit and destroy two of those pellets with the appropriate abilities. Once you do so, the boss will fall to the ground and become vulnerable to most attacks for a short window. That mechanic will allow even slightly weaker characters to eventually win this fight.

Just note that you need to destroy those pellets as soon as possible if you’re trying to win the fight via that mechanic. Failure to do so will result in the boss triggering a pretty powerful ultimate ability. Furthermore, you’ll likely need to utilize some kind of ranged attack to destroy the pellets in time. You might be able to get away with destroying them at slightly closer ranges in some circumstances, but it’s not an ideal strategy given the timing and positioning of the rest of the battle.

Genshin Impact: Setekh Wenut Boss Fight Rewards

The biggest reason to fight Setekh Wenut in the first place is to earn a Pseudo-Stamen. That special item will allow you to ascend Alhaitham. I’m not currently aware of any easier way to acquire that item in the world, so this boss fight will obviously be pretty valuable for the time being.

Beyond that, you’ll get the usual array of loot from defeating this boss. So while you’ll likely need to grab that Pseudo-Stamen at some point anyway, you won’t have to simply settle for that item for your efforts.