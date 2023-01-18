Genshin Impact: Active Update 3.4 Reward Codes

Earlier today (or yesterday depending on your timezone), HoYoverse updated Genshin Impact to Version 3.4, which added a new location, quest, and characters. Several weeks ago, the company held a special pre-release stream to talk about the update. Many fans who tuned in learned a lot about the then-upcoming content, but they also discovered some codes HoYoverse hid throughout the video.

As many have already gathered, these codes unlock a bevy of rewards in Genshin Impact, to be more specific, they unlocked rewards. If you waited until Version 3.4 to redeem these codes, bad news: they expired two weeks ago. However, some valid codes are still floating around the internet.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Currently Active Reward Codes

Here are all the codes that still work for Genshin Impact:

DAQS9FPX2U34: 60X Primogen, 5X Adventurer’s Experience

FTRUFT7AT5SV: 10,000X Mora, 10X Adventurer’s Experience, 5X Fine Enhancement Ore, 5X Fried Radish Balls, 5X Satisfying Salad

GENSHINGIFT: 50X Primogen, 3X Hero’s Wit

While anyone can redeem the code “GENSHINGIFT,“ the other two are locked behind a progression wall. You can’t use them unless you are at least Adventure Level 10. Moreover, Amazon is currently offering free codes for Genshin Impact, but you can only claim them if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber. To find your unique code, visit this site, log into your Amazon Prime account, and scroll down until you reach the giveaway for Genshin Impact. Unlike the above codes, this one is on a time limit. You have one month to redeem the code before Amazon replaces it with another code with different rewards.