Fortnite: Everything You Need to Know About Dragon Ball Adventure Island

Lately, Fortnite has been all about mixing and matching different realities. What started with just the occasional Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo now lets the anime worlds of Naruto and, more recently, Dragon Ball take up permanent residence in Epic Games’ crossover collaboration universe. However, unlike Naruto, the Dragon Ball crossover has far more going for it than just personality and glider skins. Nothing less for the king of anime.

While the arguable meat of the Dragon Ball crossover event is its various cosmetics and missions (if you complete all of them, you get to turn your glider into the mythic wish dragon, Shenron), players can also simply choose to visit Adventure Island and relax for a while. That special location, which is completely separate from the main battle royale island, is filled with locations gleefully ripped straight from the event’s source material.

While that event’s trailer teases Adventure Island and shows tidbits of what players can expect, it doesn’t paint the whole picture. That being the case, here’s everything you need to know about the island.

Fortnite Dragon Ball Z Event: How Do You Enter Adventure Island?

Adventure Island is technically a variation of Fortnite’s creative mode, so even though you can’t build anything there, you still enter it the same way.