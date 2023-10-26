Diablo 4: How to Farm Unique Items From Bosses
If you want the strongest pieces of equipment Diablo 4 has to offer, Better get used to fighting bosses. Over. And over. And over again.
Diablo 4 is all about the loot. Players can improve character stats and abilities, but builds and combat efficacy rely on equipment. The stronger the loot, the stronger its effects, but also the harder it is to find. The pinnacle of Diablo 4 equipment is so rare that you have to jump through quite a few hoops.
Like other loot-based titles, Diablo 4 equipment is divided into rarities. The weakest items, Common, are the most common (duh) and are generally only good for selling to merchants for coin or salvaging for upgrade materials. Meanwhile, Unique items are by far the most powerful but also the hardest to find. They aren’t literally unique since more than one player can own a copy of each item at the same time, but unless you know where to look (and are extremely lucky), you could go your entire Diablo 4 career without seeing or owning one. Thankfully, we know a thing or two about how to make the search easier.
Unlike many other items, Uniques aren’t part of a universal loot table. Instead, you can only acquire these powerful relics from equally powerful endgame bosses. Each of these opponents is a chore to unlock and even harder to beat, but if you manage to overcome these overwhelming odds, you will be rewarded with a rainbow of loot, some of which might even be Unique.
However, simply defeating a world boss isn’t enough. Unless you are in World Tier 4, Unique items have less than a 0% chance of spawning, and you can’t access those difficulty levels until you beat the main campaign. While some people have reported acquiring certain Uniques on World Tier 3, for the sake of your sanity, don’t try farming any below the max World Tier. As of the latest patch, here is a complete breakdown of all the Uniques in Diablo 4, which bosses hold them, and how to find and fight them:
Diablo 4: The Beast in the Ice Location and Loot Table
To fight The Beast in the Ice, you first have to complete Tier 30+ Nightmare Dungeons in World Tier 4, which might net you Distilled Fear. These are random drops, so there’s no guarantee you will get any, but once you have nine, take them to your local Occultist and pay the 250 Sigil Powder fee to craft the Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil. Use this sigil at the Glacial Fissure dungeon entrance to begin its nightmare dungeon.
The Beast in the Ice can drop the following items:
- All classes
- Frostburn (Gloves)
- Mother’s Embrace (Ring)
- Fists of Fate (Gloves)
- Tassets of Dawning Sky (Pants)
- Barbarian
- Fields of Crimson (Two-handed Sword)
- 100,000 Steps (Boots)
- Ancient’s Oath (Two-handed Axe)
- Battle Trance (Amulet)
- Hellhammer (Two-handed Mace)
- Druid
- Insatiable Fury (Chest Armor)
- Hunter’s Zenith (Ring)
- Waxing Gibbous (One-handed Axe)
- Storm’s Companion (Pants)
- Rogue
- Condemnation (Dagger)
- Word of Hakan (Amulet)
- Windforce (Bow)
- Eaglehorn (Bow)
- Sorcerer
- Staff of Lam Esen (Staff)
- Esu’s Heirloom (Boots)
- Gloves of the Illuminator (Gloves)
- The Oculus (Wand)
- Necromancer
- Bloodless Scream (Two-handed Scythe)
- Howl from Below (Gloves)
- Deathspeaker’s Pendant (Amulet)
- Ring of Mendeln (Ring)
Diablo 4: Echo of Varshan Location and Loot Table
Before you can fight Echo of Varshan, you need to collect his body parts. These items are found within Tree of Whispers caches, which are rewards for completing Whispers of the Dead. Alternatively, you can kill Grotesque Debtors in Grim Favor reward areas. Each cache and debtor has at least one of Varshan’s body parts. You can only summon this boss in the Malignant Burrow, but the components differ depending on the World Tier. In Tier 3, you only need one Gurgling Head, one Trembling Hand, and one Blackened Femur, but in Tier 4, you also need one Malignant Heart.
Echo of Varshan can drop the following items:
- All classes
- Frostburn (Gloves)
- Mother’s Embrace (Ring)
- Barbarian
- Fields of Crimson (Two-handed Sword)
- 100,000 Steps (Boots)
- Gohr’s Devastating Grips (Gloves)
- Rogue
- Condemnation (Dagger)
- Eyes in the Dark (Pants)
- Skyhunter (Bow)
- Druid
- Mad Wolf’s Glee (Chest Armor)
- Vasily’s Prayer (Helm)
- Greatstaff of the Crone (Staff)
- Sorcerer
- Staff of Endless Rage (Staff)
- Esu’s Heirloom (Boots)
- Raiment of the Infinite (Chest Armor)
- Necromancer
- Bloodless Scream (Two-handed Scythe)
- Deathless Visage (Helm)
- Deathspeaker’s Pendant (Amulet)
Diablo 4: Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint Location and Loot Table
To fight Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint, you first need to collect Living Steel, which are typically rewarded for completing Helltides. However, you can also find them in rare Tortured Gift of Living Steel chests. These caches spawn in Helltides, but they cost 300 Aberrant Cinders to open and are guarded by a powerful miniboss. To summon Grigoire, you need to visit the Hall of Pentiment and sacrifice two or five Living Steel, depending on your World Tier.
Grigoire, The Galvanic Saint can drop the following items:
- All classes
- Penitent Greaves (Boots)
- Barbarian
- Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus (One-handed Sword)
- Rage of Harrogath (Chest Armor)
- Ancients’ Oath (Two-handed Axe)
- Battle Trance (Amulet)
- The Butcher’s Cleaver (One-handed Axe)
- Druid
- Insatiable Fury (Chest Armor)
- Hunter’s Zenith (Ring)
- Waxing Gibbous (One-handed Axe)
- The Butcher’s Cleaver (One-handed Axe)
- Rogue
- Word of Hakan (Amulet)
- Grasp of Shadow (Gloves)
- Windforce (Bow)
- Sorcerer
- Staff of Lam Esen (Staff)
- Iceheart Brais (Pants)
- Gloves of the Illuminator (Gloves)
- Necromancer
- Blood Artisan’s Cuirass (Chest Armor)
- Howl from Below (Gloves)
- Greaves of the Empty Tomb (Boots)
Diablo 4: Lord Zir Location and Loot Table
To fight Lord Zir, you first have to collect nine Exquisite Blood, which are dropped from World Bosses on World Tier 4 or are rewarded for completing Legion Events. Once you have enough, make your way through The Darkened Way, and use them at the Ancient Seat to summon this boss.
Lord Zir can drop the following items:
- All classes
- Penitent Greaves (Boots)
- Razorplate (Chest Armor)
- Temerity (Pants)
- Barbarian
- Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus (One-handed Sword)
- Rage of Harrogath (Chest Armor)
- Gohr’s Devastating Grips (Gloves)
- Overkill (Two-handed Mace)
- The Butcher’s Cleaver (One-handed Axe)
- Druid
- Mad Wolf’s Glee (Chest Armor)
- Vasily’s Prayer (Helm)
- Greatstaff of the Crone (Staff)
- Fleshrender (One-handed Mace)
- The Butcher’s Cleaver (One-handed Axe)
- Rogue
- Grasp of Shadow (Gloves)
- Eyes in the Dark (Pants)
- Skyhunter (Bow)
- Asheara’s Khanjar (Dagger)
- Sorcerer
- Staff of Endless Rage (Staff)
- Iceheart Brais (Pants)
- Raiment of the Infinite (Chest Armor)
- Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo (Amulet)
- Necromancer
- Blood Artisan’s Cuirass (Chest Armor)
- Deathless Visage (Helm)
- Greaves of the Empty Tomb (Boots)
- Lidless Wall (Shield)
Diablo 4: Duriel Location and Loot Table
Duriel (also known as Duriel, King of Maggots; Echo of Duriel; and Uber Duriel) is one of the hardest bosses in Diablo 4 as of writing. However, the rewards are well worth the pain since it is the only enemy in the game guaranteed to drop Uber Uniques (which are even stronger and rarer than normal Uniques).
To fight Duriel, you must first acquire two Mucus-Slick Eggs and two Shards of Agony from the Echo of Varshan and Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, respectively. Of course, you also need to collect the requisite items to face these bosses first. Once you have the eggs and shards, bring them to the Pestilent Alter within the Gaping Crevasse and sacrifice them to summon the boss. Duriel can drop the following:
- All Classes
- Godslayer Crown (Helm)
- Flickerstep (Boots)
- Tibault’s Will (Pants)
- X’Fal’s Corroded Signed (Ring)
- Soulbrand (Chest Armor)
- Banished Lord’s Talisman (Amulet)
- Melted Heart of Selig (Uber Unique, Amulet)
- Andariel’s Visage (Uber Unique, Helm)
- Harlequin’s Crest (Uber Unique, Helm)
- Ring of Starless Skies (Uber Unique, Ring)
- Abavarion (Uber Unique)
- Barbarian
- Azurewrath (One-handed Sword)
- Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty (Helm)
- Doombringer (Uber Unique, One-handed Sword)
- The Grandfather (Uber Unique, Two-handed Sword)
- Druid
- Tempest Roar (Helm)
- Dolmen Stone (Amulet)
- Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique, Staff)
- Rogue
- Cowl of the Nameless (Helm)
- Scoundrel’s Leathers (Chest Armor)
- Doombringer (Uber Unique, One-handed Sword)
- Sorcerer
- Flamescar (Wand)
- Blue Rose (Ring)
- Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander (Uber Unique, Staff)
- Necromancer
- Black River (One-handed Scythe)
- Blood Moon Breeches (Pants)
- Doombringer (Uber Unique, One-handed Sword)
- The Grandfather (Uber Unique, Two-handed Sword)