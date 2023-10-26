Diablo 4: How to Farm Unique Items From Bosses

Diablo 4 is all about the loot. Players can improve character stats and abilities, but builds and combat efficacy rely on equipment. The stronger the loot, the stronger its effects, but also the harder it is to find. The pinnacle of Diablo 4 equipment is so rare that you have to jump through quite a few hoops.

Like other loot-based titles, Diablo 4 equipment is divided into rarities. The weakest items, Common, are the most common (duh) and are generally only good for selling to merchants for coin or salvaging for upgrade materials. Meanwhile, Unique items are by far the most powerful but also the hardest to find. They aren’t literally unique since more than one player can own a copy of each item at the same time, but unless you know where to look (and are extremely lucky), you could go your entire Diablo 4 career without seeing or owning one. Thankfully, we know a thing or two about how to make the search easier.

Unlike many other items, Uniques aren’t part of a universal loot table. Instead, you can only acquire these powerful relics from equally powerful endgame bosses. Each of these opponents is a chore to unlock and even harder to beat, but if you manage to overcome these overwhelming odds, you will be rewarded with a rainbow of loot, some of which might even be Unique.

However, simply defeating a world boss isn’t enough. Unless you are in World Tier 4, Unique items have less than a 0% chance of spawning, and you can’t access those difficulty levels until you beat the main campaign. While some people have reported acquiring certain Uniques on World Tier 3, for the sake of your sanity, don’t try farming any below the max World Tier. As of the latest patch, here is a complete breakdown of all the Uniques in Diablo 4, which bosses hold them, and how to find and fight them: