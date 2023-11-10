Why Cyberpunk 2077’s Biggest Mystery Is Baffling Internet Detectives

Cyberpunk 2077 went through some things before it rebirthed itself into the joy-to-explore open-world RPG it has become post-Phantom Liberty and the massive 2.0 update. It had its loyalists from launch, though, and these dedicated souls immediately set about looking to create deep lore connections and dig for any mysteries left to be discovered by developers CD Projekt Red. They would find rewards for their dedication, though the larger journey wouldn’t be finished until the 2.0 release. Waiting for their obsession, hinted at by the Zenyatta-like multi-armed statues left around Night City, was the riddle of F6:05:B5.

A player will probably first notice the numbers on one of those huge statues being worshiped by monks at one of six major locations. The string of numbers is an instant eye-catcher, and a few savvy souls might recognize it as a color hex code format. It’s for magenta (a color that doesn’t actually exist) and is often used to patch over a missing graphical asset in video games. But rather than suggesting the Night City monks are fashion-forward neon punks in secret, the existence of this code takes players on a ride that winds from the world of the Witcher to the furthest edges of Night City, and, possibly, beyond the Blackwall.

The Origins of the Mystery

Before diving too much deeper into this mystery, I recommend you consult a dedicated walkthrough regarding this riddle, although most will likely skip one or two sub-events. To get you started, though, the trail begins at an abandoned church at the heart of the Biotechnica Flats. This is the region to the southwest with solar farms and greenhouses. Inside is a series of mainframes and an arcade machine called Arasaka Tower 3D that plays like classic Wolfenstein. The church and its techy contents, which were added in the 2.0 release, clearly belong to someone. Once you beat it correctly (get that walkthrough handy) you’ll see a list of high scores. Note the last, PLHSTR, has a hacked score of FF06B5.

Enter the numbers (no, seriously, use a damn guide) into the mainframes to access a laptop in the center of the room. Be sure to read everything left by the mysterious Polyhistor. That’ll unlock map coordinates in the Badlands to the East. Rest on the mattress there before dawn for at least 10 real-life minutes, and just know you may need to troubleshoot things a bit via that swanky guide. Enjoy a bizarre cutscene that begins with another Relic malfunction and a glowing cube, examine everything at the site after, and leave with a new monster truck. Polyhistor doesn’t need it anymore.