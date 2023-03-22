Counter-Strike 2: How to Join The Limited Test

Valve confirmed a series of recent rumors by (somewhat quietly) revealing the long-awaited Counter-Strike 2. Though the full game won’t actually be released until “Summer 2023,” the Counter-Strike 2 team has announced that some players will be able to participate in a limited test of the sequel starting today. How do you join the limited test? That’s a great question.

First off, you cannot request to join Counter-Strike 2‘s limited test. Invites to the game’s limited test will be distributed by the developers to players that meet “a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team.” According to the development team, those factors include “recent playtime on Valve official servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing.” In other words, the more you’ve played Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and the better your reputation is in those games, the more likely it is that you’ll receive an invite.

Rankings or your relative “skill” are not specifically listed as crucial selection factors, though you have to expect those will play some role in the selection process. Valve seems to be looking for players that can really help them test the game, and experienced players are obviously more capable of doing just that. Of course, you can expect to see quite a few CS: GO streamers also score invites.

How do you know if you’ve been selected for the Counter-Strike 2 limited test? Well, if you have been selected, you’ll see an invite notification on the CS: GO main menu when you launch the game. When you receive an invitation, select the “ENROLL” option and download the test. From there, you’ll need to re-launch CS: GO, select the “Limited Test” option, and you’ll be able to play Counter-Strike 2.