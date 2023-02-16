Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Find and Use Sea Treasures Tokens

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

When Call of Duty Warzone 2’s second was launched on February 15, it introduced audiences to Ashika Island and its Resurgence Mode. The developers also snuck a new currency under everyone’s radars.

Anyone who has recently wandered Ashika Island has probably found at least one large coin labeled as “Sea Treasures Token” and wondered what they were looking at. These bronze medallions are about the size of a dessert plate and, at first glance, don’t seem to serve any purpose other than just existing. Well, rest assured the Sea Treasures Tokens do fulfill an in-game function that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. However, good luck figuring out what that purpose is with bullets whizzing past your head. Still, we’re here to help provide some crucial intel on these new items.

Where to Find Sea Treasures Tokens

Despite their unique appearance, Sea Treasures Tokens are just another form of random loot in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Any location or container that has a chance to spawn items, such as shelves and supply crates, can also hold a token. Unfortunately, your odds of getting a Sea Treasure Token from a random piece of ground loot appear to be shockingly low.