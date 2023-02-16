Call of Duty Warzone 2: How to Find and Use Sea Treasures Tokens
Ashika Island is calling players to participate in its new game mode, but the island also hides another secret in the form of coins that can provide powerful rewards … if you know how they work, that is.
When Call of Duty Warzone 2’s second was launched on February 15, it introduced audiences to Ashika Island and its Resurgence Mode. The developers also snuck a new currency under everyone’s radars.
Anyone who has recently wandered Ashika Island has probably found at least one large coin labeled as “Sea Treasures Token” and wondered what they were looking at. These bronze medallions are about the size of a dessert plate and, at first glance, don’t seem to serve any purpose other than just existing. Well, rest assured the Sea Treasures Tokens do fulfill an in-game function that can turn the tide of battle in your favor. However, good luck figuring out what that purpose is with bullets whizzing past your head. Still, we’re here to help provide some crucial intel on these new items.
Where to Find Sea Treasures Tokens
Despite their unique appearance, Sea Treasures Tokens are just another form of random loot in Call of Duty Warzone 2. Any location or container that has a chance to spawn items, such as shelves and supply crates, can also hold a token. Unfortunately, your odds of getting a Sea Treasure Token from a random piece of ground loot appear to be shockingly low.
Many outlets, such as Dexerto and IGN, have found that Sea Treasures Tokens tend to spawn in blue Resurgence crates, but again, luck plays a big part in acquiring these items. At least those chests are refreshed during a match, so you can increase your own odds of snagging one over time. If RNG isn’t on your side, you might not find a Sea Treasures Token for a while.
The only “guaranteed” way to acquire Sea Treasures Tokens is to hunt down and eliminate other players. Since Warzone participants drop all their equipment on death, any coins they have on them are also ripe for the taking. Of course, if an opponent hasn’t collected any tokens before their demise, don’t expect any to magically spawn on their corpses. After all, Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a battle royale, not a looter shooter.
How to Use Sea Treasures Tokens
Once you have a Sea Treasures Token, you are probably wondering what they’re good for. The answer lies in one of four gas stations found on Ashika Island. And no, we don’t mean that gas prices are so high on Ashika Island that pump attendants only accept doubloons.
Inside each gas station (which are found near the Beach Club, Port Ashika, Residential, and Town Center points of interest) sits a colorful vending machine. These devices only accept Sea Treasures Tokens, and each use costs one coin. However, the items you receive from those machines are completely random. These Sea Treasures Token vending machines could spit out simple stims or armor plates, or they could dispense fully-kitted out weapons or killstreaks. No matter what, you will always receive 100XP per use, but what weapon you get and how many tokens it takes to acquire it is determined by the RNG gods.
The more tokens you have on hand, the more chances you have to acquire a powerful item. So get out there and start looting.