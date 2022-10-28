The Sims 4: Best Mods For the Free-to-Play Game

At the time that The Sims 4 was released in 2014, it was missing a ton of features that gamers loved from the previous Sims title. In the years that followed, Maxis and EA released expansion packs of every shape and size to provide new careers, clothes, and houses. You would think that eight years is more than enough to produce a new sequel, but instead, the companies decided to give everyone the gift of Sims 4 for free. It’s odd that we’re still waiting for a new Sims game, but Sims 4 surprise free-to-play pivot means that everyone gets to enjoy the game’s very best mods.

Even though the barrier for entry into the latest Sims game has been lowered to “nothing,” anyone who downloads the game is still downloading the same, flawed title that was released in 2014. While Maxis hasn’t spent its time developing The Sims 5 (as far as we know), modders have been busy improving The Sims 4 base experience in ways that even some of the game’s official expansions haven’t topped. Here are some of the best Sims 4 mods out there.

MC Command Center

Usually, mods only change or add only one gameplay feature. But every now and then you will find a mod that provides a suite of alterations. MC Command Center is that kind of mod.

Deaderpool’s MC Command Center (MCCC for short) is a series of modules that alter and improve Sims 4 characters. These changes can restrict the clothes NPCs can wear, alter the employment rates of different age groups, and even control NPC actions (up to a certain point). This mod provides so many options it might seem intimidating at first glance, but once you get used to all of its bells and whistles, you will wonder how you ever played The Sims 4 without it.