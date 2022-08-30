Next Assassin’s Creed Game Rumored to Have an Unexpected Setting

Honestly, some of those rumored features sound amazing and would, theoretically, help combine new and old elements of Assassin’s Creed game design. Of course, many video game rumors are worth about as much as a dead battery. In this case, though, it’s very much worth noting that some of these rumors are at least partially supported by respected Bloomberg investigative journalist, Jason Schreier. Not only has Schreier previously reported on some of the Assassin’s Creed 2023 details included in that recent leak, but he even weighed in on that summary of j0nathan’s report to shed some light on which details may (or may not) be true:

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

So, while it sounds like that report may not be entirely accurate (at least based on what Schreier was able to learn at this time), the core components of that leak still paint a fascinating picture. Despite the franchise’s recent commercial successes, it really does sound like the next major Assassin’s Creed game will dial things back a bit and perhaps try to cut down on some of the franchise’s recent gameplay glut. As mentioned above, that potential Baghdad setting is also a bit of a surprise. While some fans have speculated that the next AC game could go back to the Middle East, that really hasn’t been one of the more popular setting theories/requests.

Still, there is obviously a ton of historical ground the next AC game could explore during that time that we haven’t seen the franchise properly explore before. More importantly, it also makes sense that the next game would revisit the original Assassin’s Creed game’s Middle East setting (albeit in a different country and time period, which are two very important factors) given that it might also feel closer to the earlier Assassin’s Creed games from a gameplay perspective. So while it sounds like a lot of fans are still holding out hope for that feudal Japan Assassin’s Creed game, it’s hard not to be excited about this somewhat unexpected turn.

As always, we’ll let you know once these rumors are officially confirmed or denied. For now, though, it really does seem like we’re starting to get an idea of what to expect from the next entry in a franchise that is never afraid to really shake things up once in a while.