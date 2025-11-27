Walmart’s Best Black Friday Collectible Finds
Whether you’re a fan of comics, action figures, tabletop gaming, or pop culture, Walmart has your interests covered this Black Friday!
This article is presented in partnership with Walmart.
Black Friday can be an exciting time to get ahead of some early winter holiday shopping or just a little extra self-love for yourself. Everyone loves to take advantage of a great sale, but there can be so many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in the mix that it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
Thankfully, Walmart has worked hard to cultivate an impressive collection of Black Friday deals that are guaranteed to delight the pop culture fans in your life. Walmart has your Black Friday needs covered, whether it’s LEGO, Funko, Trading Card Games, Marvel/DC, Star Wars, and everything in between!
Want to do a deeper dive for yourself? Check out the shelf links below for Walmart’s full Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!
Now onto our expert picks!
COMICS
52 Omnibus (2022 Hardcover Edition)
$150 $75.51
The 52 Omnibus is frequently praised as one of the best DC stories of the 2020s. Set after the seismic events of Infinite Crisis, The 52 Omnibus explores a fractured DC Universe that tries to make sense of itself without its heroic trinity—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The 52 Omnibus is over 1200 pages of challenging superhero subversions by Grant Morrison, Mark Waid, Geoff Johns, and Greg Rucka. It should be mandatory reading for not just any superhero or DC fan, but anyone who is interested in engrossing sagas that attempt to demystify legends. This gorgeous hardcover edition from 2022 has basically had its price slashed in half, dropping from $150.00 to $75.51, a deal that’s hard to beat.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow the Deluxe Edition (Hardcover)
$34.65 $23.70
Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is an eight-issue series that initially made waves when it was first published back in 2021. Woman of Tomorrow was a necessary step forward in a new direction that helped redefine Kara Zor-El. This iconic DC text has found even greater respect and adoration after James Gunn cited it as the central influence on the DCU’s upcoming Supergirl feature film. This hardcover deluxe edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow compiles all eight issues into a singular 272-page epic. Marked down more than $10 for Black Friday, this is a great steal for one of the best stories to have come out of DC Comics in the last decade.
Avengers #1 (2023) – CGC 9.8 Comic Book
$87.00 $78.00
Regardless of whether you believe that superhero fatigue is real or not, there’s still endless appreciation for the comics that made these icons famous in the first place. Walmart has an abundance of comics on its shelves, but there are also professionally graded and even autographed comics available. Walmart has already done the hard part of grading when it comes to this Avengers #1 (2023) comic with a CGC rating of 9.8. This celebrated issue of 2023’s Avengers run by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa is the perfect Black Friday purchase for those who just cannot wait for the MCU’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The only thing better than a CGC 9.8-rated version of Avengers #1 is one that’s been marked down from $87.00 to $78.00.
Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1 – CGC 9.8 Comic Book
$98.00 $88.00
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four: First Steps gave audiences a taste of Shalla-Bal and anyone who is hungry for more Silver Surfer stories owe it to themselves to dig deeper into Norrin Radd’s extended comic catalogue. Silver Surfer Rebirth: Legacy #1 marks the start of Ron Marz, Ron Lim, and Don Ho’s formative Silver Surfer series. Legacy #1 is a great entrypoint for both seasoned Silver Surfer fans and complete newcomers. This issue also has a near-perfect CGC rating of 9.8. Walmart’s Black Friday sale knocks $10 off the collector’s item, making it $88.00!
LEGO
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set
$27.00 $21.96
LEGO has always been a toy that celebrates creativity, and it’s been exciting to see how much these building blocks have evolved in the past few decades. This 3 in 1 White Rabbit Animal Toy Building Set from the LEGO Creator line is designed for STEM kids, but it’s detailed and cute enough to keep adults entertained too. This 258-piece kit can become either a white rabbit, cockatoo parrot, or a white seal, all of which have interactive and posable body parts, plus additional environmental items that contribute to these animal scenes. All three of these creatures will keep kids busy and expand their minds. There’s plenty of fun to be had with IP-branded LEGO sets, but the LEGO Creator series is a testament to LEGO’s versatility.
LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship
$299.99 $269.99
Star Wars fans and LEGO enthusiasts may not be willing to shell out close to $1000 for an intricate Millennium Falcon set, but Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship for under $300 may be more up your alley. Marked down to $269.99 for Black Friday, the 2,970-piece Star Wars-branded set recreates one of the Star Wars universe’s most unique starships. This LEGO set from the Ultimate Collectors Series also includes Jango and Boba Fett mini-figures who can pose alongside their starship while fans recreate their favorite scenes from Attack of the Clones. The Firespray-Class Starship has a detailed interior and can be positioned either upright or in landing mode.
TOYS/FUNKO
Remixx: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Donatello Cowa-BOO-nga!
$17.99
Mighty Jaxx has become one of the most credible and creative leading names in the action figure and toy industry. Not only do they deliver accurate and passionate products but they strive for outside-the-box designs and figures that do something different. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of different Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toy lines, but Jaxx’s Cowa-BOO-nga! Remixx series is especially playful. This Remixx version of Donatello sees the Ninja Turtle dressed up as the insectile antagonist, Baxter Stockman, as his Halloween costume. The well-articulated toy measures at 5.65-inches and is a creative celebration of the TMNT universe. The Ninja Turtles have been having a banger year, and this toy is a great way to highlight one’s turtle power.
Superman (DC Multiverse: Kingdom Come) Gold Label 7″ Action Figure Cover Recreations – McFarlane Toys
$29.99 $23.99
McFarlane Toys are responsible for some of the most gorgeous comic book action figures and their McFarlane Cover Recreations series creatively blurs the lines between comic cover and action figure. Each toy in the McFarlane Cover Recreations series chooses an iconic comic cover that’s faithfully recreated with an ultra-articulated action figure and deluxe base and backdrop that creates the illusion of a comic book. Mark Waid and Alex Ross’ Kingdom Come remains a deeply enlightening, and thought-provoking DC Multiverse story. This seven-inch scale figure recreates the iconic “Kingdom Come Special Superman Cover #1,” and even includes extra hands and attachable smoke effects to add extra intensity to the tableaux.
Poppy Playtime – Minifigure Collector Set – Series 3 Smiling Critters Catnap
$49.99 $39.99
PhatMojo’s Poppy Playtime series offers an adorable mix of animal friends that are sure to become any kid’s favorite holiday treat. This Minifigure Collector Set includes ten of the three-inch-tall minifigures from Series 3 of the Smiling Critters line, which features lovable characters like CatNap, DogDay, Bubba Bubbaphant, and Kickin Chickin. Three of the ten Smiling Critters are also mystery figures, which makes every set different! Not only is this set marked down $10 for Black Friday, but it also comes in the perfect CatNap-shaped carrying case so Smiling Critters clean-up is a breeze.
Mighty Jaxx Kwistal Fwenz My Little Pony Series 3 (Gala Edition) | Blind Box Toy Collectible Figurines
$29.99 $23.99
My Little Pony has been around for nearly 45 years and it’s still going strong as a genuine phenomenon. Mighty Jaxx wisely added My Little Pony to their line-up of properties and they haven’t disappointed the franchise’s fans. For several series now, Mighty Jaxx’s Kwistal Fwenz line of My Little Pony toys has been a constant source of joy. Series 3 (Gala Edition) focuses on My Little Pony‘s Grand Galloping Gala, where each Pony is dressed to the nines. Kwistal Fwenz Series 3 introduces seven new figures, each three inches tall, with one of the seven — Rarity, Magic Night Edition — being an ultra-rare addition to the stables. This Black Friday sale is for just a singular Blind Box Toy Collectible Figurine, but the price has been reduced by a full third, shifting from $14.99 to $9.99.
Five Nights at Freddy’s – Faz’s Fizzy Station Grab N’ Go Bundle 2-Pack
$14.99 $11.99
The Five Nights at Freddy’s sensation is at an all-time high with the sequel to its successful Blumhouse horror movie set to be one of the biggest films to close out the year. The Five Night’s at Freddy’s Faz’s Fizzy Station Grab N’Go! 2-Pack Bundle is a fun way to celebrate the unhinged horror franchise without breaking the bank. Each Grab N’ Go! Bundle includes three mystery figures, one trading card, one sticker, and a display base. This two-pack means this all gets doubled, and yet it only comes in at $11.99. This collection features 20 possible figures and trading cards, and 17 stickers, including rare exclusive glow-in-the-dark or golden figure variants. The Faz’s Fizzy Station Grab N’ Go is a great gift for any Five Nights at Freddy’s fan that delivers a lot of bang for your buck.
FUNKO Bitty POP!: Game of Thrones – Tyrion 4-Pack
$13.42
Funko’s Bitty POP! line distills some of pop culture’s most beloved characters into tiny, adorable collector’s items that measure at around 0.9-inches tall! Walmart’s Game of Thrones 4-Pack is the perfect Black Friday gift for all the George R. R. Martin fans out there who are eagerly anticipating House of the Dragon’s return. This four-pack includes Tyrion Lannister, Cersei Lannister, the Hound, and one mystery Bitty POP! figure that has the potential to be a Hyper Rare figure, such as Daenerys Targaryen (with Dragon). This Black Friday deal clocks in at under $13.50—that’s less than $3.50 per Bitty POP!—and even includes a stackable display shelf for the proudest of collectors.
CCG/GAMES
3 Packs Magic the Gathering Play Booster Pack Lot MTG Marvel’s Spider-Man
$24.99 $20.99
Magic: The Gathering has taken some major strides to reinvent itself through crossover expansions that embrace all sorts of popular IP while giving them a classic Magic makeover. Among these titles are Final Fantasy, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Walmart’s Black Friday Deal on three packs of the Spider-Man expansion is a great way for Magic: The Gathering and Spider-Man fans alike to celebrate the series. Each booster pack contains 14 cards, which include 1-4 cards of a Rare rarity or higher. It’s a lot of fun to see classic Spider-Man characters reinvented through Magic: The Gathering’s rules, which becomes a surprisingly natural fit.
Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution—Phantasmal Flames Booster Bundle
$69.95 $53.99
Each Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion set offers something different to gaming. The Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames expansion adds 120 cards to the Pokémon TCG experience. All the Mega Evolution expansions celebrate big, bold Mega Evolutions, with the Phantasmal Flames set specializing in Dark- and Ghost-Type creatures, such as Mega Gengar ex, Mega Heracross ex, and Mega Lopunny ex. This Booster Bundle set collects six booster packs, each of which contain ten cards. Marked down from $70, Walmart’s Black Friday sale is one of the cheapest ways to build out your Mega Evolution – Phantasmal Flames deck!
Wizards of the Coast D&D Stranger Things Welcome to the Hellfire Club
$44.95 $39.98
Dungeons & Dragons has never disappeared from the public consciousness but it’s regrouped with a vengeance through pop culture-coded expansions. Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons are a natural fit, but Welcome to the Hellfire Club goes above and beyond with this official Stranger Things/D&D crossover. Welcome to the Hellfire Club includes four adventure booklet scenarios for short, hour-long sessions that allow multiple games to be played in a single night. This Dungeons & Dragons set includes everything that’s needed for a full gaming experience, including cards, tokens, character sheets, a combat tracker, dice, a Dungeon Master’s screen, and more. It’s the perfect way to celebrate Stranger Things before the final season concludes.
Pokémon TCG: Destined Rivals Build and Battle Box
$38.65
Pokémon continues to dominate as one of the highest-grossing multimedia franchises in the world. Pokémon’s Trading Card Game has been going strong for decades and continues to be one of the top TCG/CCG experiences for dedicated gamers. There are many expansion sets and different ways to celebrate the Pokémon TCG. Pokémon TCG: Destined Rivals is the 10th and final expansion of the Scarlet & Violet Series. It adds 182 regular cards and more than 240 total cards after secret cards are thrown into the mix. This Build and Battle Box is a great way for any lapsed gamers to get back into the TCG scene. This set includes a 40-card deck that’s ready-to-play, along with four booster packs that add further Destined Rivals cards to the mix so that players can fine-tune their deck and build alternates. These boxes, while ideal for deck-building and getting into the TCG scene, also include one of four possible unique foil promo cards.