The Haunting of Elvira: Real-Life Ghost Stories From the Mistress of the Dark

As Elvira, purveyor of puns and spooky sex appeal, Cassandra Peterson has literally draped herself in the macabre, and guided fans on a shlock and awe journey through horror cinema for 40 years. And in her new autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, Peterson details her life before creating the Queen of Halloween and the wild ride after the fact. At times the book reads like a Forrest Gump-ian work of fiction as Peterson (and Elvira) encounters Elvis Presley and Johnny Carson, trains alongside fellow pop culture icon Paul Reubens (aka Pee-Wee Herman), and befriends fellow horror legend Vincent Price.

She also met a ghost or two, and lived in a haunted house once occupied by Star Wars’ Mark Hamill.

The supernatural, paranormal, metaphysical and other “woo-woo” topics are a recurring theme throughout Yours Cruelly. The very first lines of the book recount a visit to a palm reader when Peterson was 17. She likewise details a paradigm-shifting discussion with The King of Rock n’ Roll about spirituality, religion, numerology, and astrology. Peterson was philosophically influenced by the self-actualization ideas in The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Dr. Joseph Murphy and The Science of Mind by Ernest Holmes. And though forced to attend Sunday school as a child, Peterson doesn’t identify as religious, but does believe in a higher power.

But it was at her Briarcliff Manor home in the Hollywood Hills, California, that Peterson came face to face with the afterlife. After discovering the home in 1989, following nearly a decade as Elvira, Peterson happened upon the 21-room, 5,600-square foot mansion built in 1910 while walking her dogs. She knew she had to own it, and once she did, “things got strange the very first day we moved into Briarcliff Manor.”