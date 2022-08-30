Link Tank: Trevor Slattery to Return to the MCU in Wonder Man Series

“The discourse around Star Wars: The Last Jedi was so much so that if you dared speak about how you thought the movie was good, someone would come breathing down your neck about how you were wrong. There was no nuanced conversation, and it felt very much like Anakin Skywalker on Mustafar saying, ‘If you’re not with me, then you’re my enemy.’ Now though, people are slowly coming back around on The Last Jedi, and it has left those of us sitting on the sidelines, who liked it, feeling a little smug.”

There are eight epic seasons of Game of Thrones, and we tried to nail down the eight best moments from the beloved show. Here are our picks:

After a massive debut last weekend, House of the Dragon viewership numbers are only going up, with episode 2 topping previous totals.

“Pity the cast of House of the Dragon—the actors playing the Targaryen family might be wearing those platinum-blond wigs for quite a while. While the series has already been renewed for a second season, people were even more interested in watching the second episode of the Game of Thrones prequel TV series than the premiere, as the live audience jumped up from 10 million people to 10.2—which means the Targaryen civil war could last quite some time.”

