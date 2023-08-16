Link Tank: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Patch and Hat Giveaway

Read more at Brickset

We’re one week away from the premiere of Ahsoka! Here are the episodes of Star Wars TV you should watch to prepare for the upcoming series.

“The Star Wars universe, with all its movies, television series, books, comics, games, and everything else, can feel intimidatingly vast, even for the most devoted fans. That’s especially true of the newest series in the franchise, Ahsoka, which premieres August 23 on Disney+. The show’s central character (portrayed in live-action by Rosario Dawson) has been around since the original animated film The Clone Wars was released in 2008, and has been subsequently depicted in many shows, books, and games.”

Read more at The A.V. Club

Much like a video game, segments of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been patched up for home release.

“In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained why the movie’s digital release introduced some changes to its multiple theatrical cuts. Sony Pictures Imageworks ‘still had some shots that they felt they could do better for the finished version’ while the movie’s international cut was going through censor checks two months before its release, according to Miller.”