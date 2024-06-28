Link Tank: The Superpower Rapman Needed to Bring Supacell to Netflix

“Since its pilot episode, The Bear has been showered in accolades from critics, who call it an extraordinary show that has an ear for true-to-life dialogue, irresistible characters whose pain and stress (and there’s a lot of stress here) seem to be deeply empathized with by the show’s writers. The Bear went on to sweep the 2023 Emmys and now has the status of must-watch TV for all as it enters its third season.”

Phia Saban, who plays Helaena on House of the Dragon, would rather the audience draw their own conclusions about how her character feels about recent events on the show.

“‘Hopefully, people watch the episode and will have strong feelings about it. I’m more interested in that than telling people how she feels about it. That was my take on it, and it fits into this amazing story that has these themes [that] are in conversation with one another. But when you’re playing a character, you’re trying to be true to how they react. I’m happy to leave that to the audience. What does Helaena feel about it?’”

Many celebrities have opinions about the term “nepo baby,” but Emma Roberts has a unique example that indicates how unfairly it is applied.