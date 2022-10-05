Link Tank: Spooky Season Events Schedule 2022

Spooky Season is here!

In honor of the scariest time of the year, we’re honored to partner with some fantastic (and frightening) events throughout the month of October! Events include the New York City premiere of Bitch Ass, Ethereal Horror Fest in Austin, Texas, and more! Check out the schedule below!

In case she hasn’t won you over already, Florence Pugh is here to continue her reign over Hollywood in her latest film The Wonder.

“Florence Pugh constantly reminds us that she’s a force to be reckoned with. After her outstanding turn as Alice in Don’t Worry Darling (truly why you should see the film), Pugh has shown us yet again just how brilliant she is. She’s constantly bringing to life women who are being challenged by the men around them, and it seems like her latest film The Wonder from Netflix is falling into that category.”