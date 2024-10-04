Link Tank: Puzzle Box Trailer Reveals a Mind-Bending Nightmare Perfect for Spooky Season

Puzzle Box, a fantastically layered and intricately designed horror film from Jack Dignan, releases on Friday, October 11, 2024, and we’ve got a look at the trailer.

“Recovering drug addict Kait flees to a house in the woods to self-rehabilitate. Joined by her sister Olivia, who documents the process, strange things begin to happen as the house’s layout begins to change, and the two find themselves trapped inside an inescapable, nightmarish puzzle box.”

Netflix has canceled That ‘90s Show, but don’t expect Grandpa Red to go quietly.

“‘I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,’ Smith, who stars as Red Forman, wrote on Instagram. ‘I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show…To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.’”