Link Tank: Puzzle Box Trailer Reveals a Mind-Bending Nightmare Perfect for Spooky Season
A horror movie trailer, a canceled sequel series, a film festival premiere, and more in this edition of Link Tank!
Puzzle Box, a fantastically layered and intricately designed horror film from Jack Dignan, releases on Friday, October 11, 2024, and we’ve got a look at the trailer.
“Recovering drug addict Kait flees to a house in the woods to self-rehabilitate. Joined by her sister Olivia, who documents the process, strange things begin to happen as the house’s layout begins to change, and the two find themselves trapped inside an inescapable, nightmarish puzzle box.”
Netflix has canceled That ‘90s Show, but don’t expect Grandpa Red to go quietly.
“‘I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing,’ Smith, who stars as Red Forman, wrote on Instagram. ‘I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show…To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.’”
The now infamous Alec Baldwin western Rust will premiere at the Camerimage Film Festival, and producers won’t be shying away from the film’s behind-the-scenes controversy.
“Alongside a debut screening… [a] panel will follow the screening. Festival organizers have said the filmmakers will discuss events surrounding the film and how the continued production with Cline after Hutchins’ death. Organizers have said the group will also discuss the role of women in cinematography and safety on film sets.”
When Ryan Murphy of American Horror Story fame introduced his next project, Doctor Odyssey, speculation ran rampant, but now the details are becoming clear.
“When Doctor Odyssey was first announced, the premise of American Horror Story mastermind Murphy’s next series was largely kept under wraps. Would there be a twist in store? Would the cruise ship be not what it seems? Not until the trailer dropped last month did viewers get a synopsis and first look, and begin to understand what the prolific showrunner really had in store.”
Read more at The Hollywood Reporter
Netflix’s Nobody Wants This has taken some flack over its Jewish stereotypes, but Jewish creator Erin Foster has a confession to make.
“As audiences embrace the charming love story at the center of Nobody Wants This… the rom-com series has also received some backlash regarding its portrayal of Jewish women. Specifically, TV critics have pointed to Noah’s sister-in-law, Esther (Jackie Tohn), as a stereotype of Jewish women nagging and mothering their husbands — which creator Erin Foster admits she is also guilty of.”