Link Tank: National Geographic’s ‘Queens’ Brings a Female Focus to Natural History Docuseries
It’s trailer time for Link Tank, including a look at a new National Geographic series and analysis of some featured Super Bowl movie promos.
National Geographic’s new female-led docuseries Queens premieres March 4th on National Geographic and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.
“Helmed by a female-led production team from around the world — groundbreaking in the natural history space — and guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress Angela Bassett, Queens is bringing the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time.”
Did you catch the magnificent trailer for FX’s Shogun during the Super Bowl? It was a daunting task to remake the classic miniseries, and it almost didn’t happen.
“It wasn’t just the length; it was the subject matter, or Marks’ impression of it, from the book’s reputation and from its famed 1980 miniseries adaptation: his notion of a story about a white European arriving in a strange land. ‘The silhouette of a character who kind of looks like me, wearing clothes that do not belong to people who look like me,’ he says, ‘was troublesome for me as a storyteller.’”
Longtime collaborators Denzel Washington and Spike Lee will reunite for a thriller from A24 called High and Low.
“The film is an English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller. While its unknown how similar the High and Low plot will be, Kurosawa’s movie follows an executive at a Yokohama shoe company who becomes a victim of extortion when his chauffeur’s son is kidnapped by mistake and held for ransom.”
The MCU is about to get even more meta as the Deadpool 3 trailer shows the hero getting a personal invite to join.
“Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is one of the most highly anticipated Marvel films in years and now the first trailer is here. As he celebrates his birthday with his found (and Fox) family, Deadpool’s kidnapped by the TVA and personally invited to join the MCU. But things seemingly don’t go according to plan, and he ends up having to kill a lot of people (as he often does), with Jackman’s Wolverine by his side.”
Disney tried to make 1980’s The Watcher in the Woods more family friendly, but it’s still one of the company’s only true horror offerings.
“The Watcher in the Woods began development in the late-1970s after the rights were secured to Florence Engel Randall’s young adult novel. Turmoil plagued the filming process, with producers often intervening to tone down the movie, much to the frustrations of director John Hough. At the time, Hough was best known for the 1973 movie The Legend of Hell House, a haunted house horror certainly not for younger audiences.”