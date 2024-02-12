Link Tank: National Geographic’s ‘Queens’ Brings a Female Focus to Natural History Docuseries

National Geographic’s new female-led docuseries Queens premieres March 4th on National Geographic and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

“Helmed by a female-led production team from around the world — groundbreaking in the natural history space — and guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress Angela Bassett, Queens is bringing the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time.”

Did you catch the magnificent trailer for FX’s Shogun during the Super Bowl? It was a daunting task to remake the classic miniseries, and it almost didn’t happen.

“It wasn’t just the length; it was the subject matter, or Marks’ impression of it, from the book’s reputation and from its famed 1980 miniseries adaptation: his notion of a story about a white European arriving in a strange land. ‘The silhouette of a character who kind of looks like me, wearing clothes that do not belong to people who look like me,’ he says, ‘was troublesome for me as a storyteller.’”