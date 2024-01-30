Link Tank: Lost Concert Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Hawaii with Star Guests

“[Nick Delgado] recently released his new short film WebCam on Dust, linked below. The new short follows the last man on Earth, or so he believes, as he makes a discovery that will set him on an unexpected new trajectory. It stars Dichen Lachman (Severance) and Drew Van Acker (Titans).”

The Boys star Erin Moriarty shut off her social media accounts after Fox commentator Megyn Kelly spewed some false plastic surgery allegations.

“Among other things, Moriarty—who has nearly 2 million followers on [Instagram]—noted that the image of her that Kelly used as a “before” photo was more than a decade old, while also calling out the podcast host with a “shame on you.” She also got in a The Boys reference, to boot, referring to Kelly’s old home at Fox News as “Vought incarnate.”

Charlie Kaufman, the director known for surreal films like Being John Malkovich, has delivered a unique animated offering in Orion and the Dark.

“For Orion and the Dark… the writer has made a film unlike anything he’s ever done before—he’s made an animated kid’s movie. Even though Kaufman has never written a film quite like this in the past, he brings his same imaginative and ingenious approach that never talks down to its younger audience.”