Link Tank: Get Tickets for Big Apple Comic Con

“USA-based authorised LEGO reseller Minifigures Plus has revealed series 27 minifigures, and also has a pre-order discount available for Brickset readers. Simply use the code brickset at checkout to purchase a set of 12 for $60.29, which is a 10% saving. They’ll be shipped when they are released on January 1st and Brickset will receive a small commission on sales using that coupon.”

Read more at Brickset

Lucasfilm announced another volume of Star Wars: Visions is coming, along with all the studios that’ll get a shot to spin their own take on the galaxy far, far away.

Is Blade even coming out? That’s the question that’s been on Marvel fans’ minds as of late, and Kevin Feige has an update on the much-delayed film.

“Last week was big for Marvel. At its debut D23 event in Brazil, Kevin Feige showed up to speak of the future of Blade, the titular vampire slayer. Blade, the film, has seen a tumultuous year, with two directors exiting the production and causing delays. First, Bassam Tariq left the project and later Yann Demange did so as well due to scheduling conflicts that came to light before shooting. At the time, industry insider Jeff Sneider shared that star Mahershala Ali is ‘said to be very frustrated with the process.'”

Read more at HypeBeast