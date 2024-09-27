Link Tank: The Disaster Movie Fun Is Just Getting Started on ABC’s 9-1-1
The continuing disaster movie homage on 9-1-1, a secret role in James Gunn’s Superman, and other reveals in this edition of Link Tank!
Tim Minear, show runner of ABC drama 9-1-1, paid homage to disaster movies in the season 8 “bee-nado” premiere, but he’s not finished yet!
“Minear was keen to keep the ’70s cinema celebration going and pivot to a storyline inspired by Airport ’75. ‘I mean, 1975, Karen Black is a flight attendant having to land a jet after a collision with a light aircraft,’ Minear tells Entertainment Weekly, summarizing the movie with a smile in his voice. “And I knew I wanted Athena on that plane. So the question really is, how do you tell both?’”
Justice and Tame Impala’s music video for their collaborative song “Neverender” is reminiscent of a bygone era of anime. Their tour kicks off today!
With Facebook turning 20, the social media era is a full generation old, and a new FX docuseries called Social Studies examines its effects on the youngest of us.
“In her new FX series, Social Studies, documentarian Lauren Greenfield examines social media’s harrowing and horrifying effects on a group of Los Angeles teenagers who have never known a world without it. Engrossing and troubling, the docuseries presents a time capsule of today while allowing the teens to speak for themselves.”
Rumor has it that Alan Tudyk has a secret role in James Gunn’s reinvented Superman, and his extensive DC resume means he could be playing just about anybody.
“James Gunn‘s Superman may be wrapped, but we’re hearing that Alan Tudyk is also part of the mass ensemble pic in an undisclosed role. Tudyk already is playing the voice of nuclear plant meltdown-born villain Doctor Phosphorus in Gunn’s upcoming Max animated series, Creature Commandos, which technically kicks off the first part of the DC Boss’ Phase One, ‘Gods and Monsters.’ Tudyk also voices Clayface in the Max animated series Harley Quinn.”
Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are back for a second season of Shrinking, from the creators of Ted Lasso, on Apple TV+.
“Striking a tricky balance between belly laughs and moments of real sadness, therapist comedy Shrinking — the brainchild of Ted Lasso co-creators Brett Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, as well as star Jason Segel — is one of Apple TV+’s real gems. And now Segel’s grieving, rule averse psychotherapist Jimmy and his curmudgeonly colleague/mentor Paul (Harrison Ford) are back in Shrinking season 2, looking to help their patients navigate love and loss as they try to do the same, to varying degrees of success, in their own lives.”