Link Tank: The Disaster Movie Fun Is Just Getting Started on ABC’s 9-1-1

Tim Minear, show runner of ABC drama 9-1-1, paid homage to disaster movies in the season 8 “bee-nado” premiere, but he’s not finished yet!

“Minear was keen to keep the ’70s cinema celebration going and pivot to a storyline inspired by Airport ’75. ‘I mean, 1975, Karen Black is a flight attendant having to land a jet after a collision with a light aircraft,’ Minear tells Entertainment Weekly, summarizing the movie with a smile in his voice. “And I knew I wanted Athena on that plane. So the question really is, how do you tell both?’”

Read more at Entertainment Weekly

Justice and Tame Impala’s music video for their collaborative song “Neverender” is reminiscent of a bygone era of anime. Their tour kicks off today!