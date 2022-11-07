Link Tank: Classic Marvel Hulk and Wolverine Comic Sells for $146,000
A timeless Marvel comic brings home the big bucks, The Acolyte has begun production, Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the Oscars again, and more in Link Tank!
A collector-favorite comic book featuring the first appearance of Wolverine, and graded by Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), was sold for six figures in ComicLink’s October auction.
“A copy of Incredible Hulk #181 graded CGC 9.8 realized $146,000. This comic is a significant key issue, with the first full appearance of Wolverine following a cameo in the previous issue. Created by Len Wein, Roy Thomas and John Romita Sr., Wolverine went on to join the X-Men in Giant-Size X-Men #1. The character has become a fan-favorite, starring in multiple animated series and films. Recently, actor Hugh Jackman revealed that he will return to the role for the film Deadpool 3, officially debuting Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
After the show was announced years ago, the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte, has finally gone into production with an official announcement of an all-star cast.
“It was announced way back on May 4 of 2020, but the newest Star Wars TV series has finally begun. The Acolyte, set more than 100 years or more before the events of the original Star Wars movie trilogy, has begun filming with what turns out is an almost shockingly attractive cast.”
Between Elvis and Weird, the music biopic might have found some new life in 2022.
“Ahhh the Music Biopic. The seemingly unstoppable Oscar-bait genre that rears its head year after year, no matter how stale and ‘paint by numbers’ the plot is or how every song feels like celebrity karaoke. I thought perhaps when Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story released in 2007 that the genre might finally be broken for good. It skewered not just Walk The Line (the Johnny Cash biopic that swept the Oscars two years prior) but the genre as a whole.”
Whose Line Is it Anyway? is set to wrap up its final season next year on The CW.
“Colin Mochrie, long-time star of The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway?, has revealed that the series will be taping its final season soon. In a recent tweet, Mochrie announced that January 2023 will see him, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and host Aisha Tyler (plus, presumably, the show’s usual rotating series of fourth slot performers) getting together to film one more batch of episodes of the long-running short-form improv show, which originated in the UK before being imported to ABC in the 1990s, and then revived by The CW in 2013.”
Are you a massive Stranger Things fan with some spare cash lying around? Because the Creel house from Stranger Things 4 has just hit the market in Georgia.
If your main thought while watching season 4 of Stranger Things was, ‘Wow, I’d pay $1.5 million to live in the Creel family’s house,’ we have some incredibly good news for you. The Creel family’s house is on the market—and it’s listed for $1.5 million.”
In a very uninspired and boring choice, Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped to host the Oscars once again.
“Jimmy Kimmel has been set by the Academy and ABC to return as host for the show which will be held on Sunday March 12. Executive Producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced the news this morning. This will be Kimmel’s third time at bat on the Dolby Stage for Hollywood’s biggest night of the year after previously hosting in 2017 (89th awards) and 2018 (90th awards). After the latter show which drew then-record low ratings, the broadcast went hostless in 2019, 2020, and 2021 (when the Oscars were heavily pandemic-affected and stripped down, drawing the lowest ratings ever).”