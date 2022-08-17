Link Tank: CGC-Certified Marvel Comics Sell for Six Figures

“Now that MGM has lost the rights to the Tomb Raider franchise (and star Alicia Vikander), fans have lots of questions about the future of Lara Croft. Will another studio pick up the rights? Who would play Lara Croft next? And most importantly, is it possible to make a Tomb Raider film that doesn’t, you know, suck? Last Night in Soho director Edgar Wright weighed in on the topic with some fancasting of his own, suggesting that Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation, Ingrid Goes West) play the intrepid archeologist. Wright, who worked with Plaza on Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, was inspired after seeing Plaza on the cover of Movie Maker Magazine, where she bears a striking resemblance to Croft.”

The first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped, and the majority of critics appear charmed by the latest MCU series.

“As critics and reviewers got a look at the first four episodes of Marvl’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the reactions have been trickling in via social media. Overall, positive! There’s a lot of praise for the lead, Tatiana Maslany, and the sit-com storytelling beats. There are some who feel like this Marvel installment is a little empty of what makes the MCU expansive, but these reactions are in the minority. (A few made comments about the VFX but… we’ve already talked about that, haven’t we?) Read below for some more initial thoughts on the show!'”

Are you on a The Sandman kick after the Netflix adaptation? Perhaps consider reading some of these titles.