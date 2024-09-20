Link Tank: Brooklyn Horror Film Festival Promises Nightmare Fuel in Its Ninth Year
Check out the amazing programming at the ninth annual Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, happening October 17th through the 24th. And be sure to buy a badge!
“The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) announces today the full program for its 2024 incarnation, running October 17-24 with all screenings held at Nitehawk Cinema’s Williamsburg and Prospect Park locations. Audiences are in for an unworldly lineup of films and events, including a special screening of Larry Fessenden’s Habit with the Leviathan Award Ceremony, honoring his film career.”
The trailer for Mickey 17, Bong Joon Ho’s latest sci-fi comedy, features an all-star cast and a mind-bending premise.
“Now that’s a trailer, folks! ‘Ain’t That A Kick In The Head’ in the background, Robert Pattinson debuting another wild voice in the foreground (The Boy & The Heron, you will always be famous), and a whole lotta Mickeys dying, coming back, and — eventually — discovering one another’s existence to potentially catastrophic effect… what more could you want?”
Omni Loop, Bernardo Britto’s Kaufman-esque time travel movie, puts a new spin on the old Groundhog Day trope of a repeated existence.
“Before multiverse stories sprung up to take their place, time travel was the trope du jour for lo-fi science fiction. That means that, like Zoya, we’ve probably seen it all before — and Omni Loop strives to cut through the sort of table-setting that’s since become a bit tedious for students of the genre. Each time Zoya resets, snappy editing skips through the moments we’ve already seen, while Britto’s script works to introduce new wrinkles to the plot.”
Don’t knock CBS’ Matlock reboot! It’s got more going for it than you might think.
“CBS’s update of Matlock, a new courtroom drama from Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman, has more on offer than just nostalgia. It shares a similar empty-calorie appeal with its forebear while being a somewhat sharper and more nuanced affair with conscientious perspectives on justice and age. It also has an ace-in-the-hole in Oscar-winner Kathy Bates, who stars as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock.”
Sometimes a TikTok comedian’s online following can translate to a successful live performance offline. Such is the case with Ashley Gavin.
“Gavin’s My Therapist is Dying, a hilarious yet arresting hour of narrative-driven comedy, was one of the hottest tickets at the Fringe, where it sold out. Extra shows were added and those sold out too. The show chronicles how an anxiety-ridden Gavin deals with finding out her long-time therapist has been diagnosed with cancer.”