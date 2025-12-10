John Cena: The WWE Legend Who Never Feared Risks or Failure

How does one sum up the career of a pro-wrestling icon like John Cena, especially when he is always claiming we can’t see him? By remembering what once was, and not by the end—which by many standards has been flat and featured unnecessarily convoluted stories for someone who was not on every TV show each week.

Cena is finishing up his legendary WWE career at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13 in Washington D.C., his opponent still unknown. And unlike many who have hung on too long, Cena has found a viable career as an actor, showing some range, going from comedies, like Ricky Stanicky and Blockers, to action (Freelance and Heads of State), to drama, in Legendary—definitely a less mainstream movie and early proof that he could act. So it’s not as if the world is done with Cena. He just swears he is done in the ring. Though in pro wrestling, retirement rarely sticks. Just ask Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, or The Undertaker.

The Time Is Now.

The above has been one of the multiple catchphrases / T-shirts for Cena through the years. It fits.

“I’m not going out on my own terms. If I could do this in infinity, I would do it… I made a promise to the fan base when I started that when I got a step slower, I gotta walk away,” Cena said during a WWE podcast in November 2025. At the time he was doing the media rounds, saying goodbye one city at a time. “Yeah, I could probably squeeze out more matches, but at what cost? I do harm to myself, I do harm to the product, and you as a fan—who’s allowed me the opportunity for over two decades to spend time with you—you leave feeling bad or sad. No, I want everyone to be happy.”