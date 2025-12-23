Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Gifts

Disney Lorcana TCG can be tackled from many different directions, but gamers can’t go wrong with the new Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set. There’s a lot to discover when you first dive into Disney Lorcana, but the Collection Starter Set makes sure that all your bases are covered. This set includes four Booster Packs from the Fabled set released earlier this year. Each booster pack has 12 cards each, which starts budding Illumineers off with 48 cards. Disney Lorcana has entertaining gameplay that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, but the cards’ artwork alone is a sight to behold. Each Disney Lorcana card is worthy of framing, thanks to the care and attention to detail to Disney’s characters by the game’s large team of artists. (Plus, the game introduced two new card rarities earlier this year during the Fabled release which means there are now a total of eight card rarities to collect.)

This Collection Starter Set also includes a Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy foil promo card, which makes sure that Illumineers have something special to showcase in their deck or collection. The Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set also includes a Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor 4-pocket portfolio that holds up to 80 cards; a perfect size to ensure Illumineers are always prepared to rack up lore points on the go.

Elsa Gift Box

Ages 8 + | MSRP $29.99 | Available at Amazon, Target, Ravensburger Online Store

The Disney Lorcana TCG Elsa Gift Box is the perfect gift for Frozen fans of all ages, especially those eagerly awaiting the next movie release. The Elsa Gift Box is perfect for any Disney Lorcana fan looking to bulk up their deck – or acquire some additional storage. The Elsa Gift Box includes five Booster Packs from various past Disney Lorcana TCG sets alongside the storage box, which can hold over 250 sleeved cards. Illumineers will also receive the special edition Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card. It’s an absolute must for any Frozen fan.

Disney Lorcana TCG Playmats

Ages 8 + | MSRP $19.99 | Available at Amazon, Ravensburger Online Store

A vital deck that’s full of diverse cards is essential for any Disney Lorcana Illumineer, the official Disney Lorcana TCG Playmats are also an easy way for any TCG enthusiast to immediately earn extra bragging rights. While not mandatory to play Disney Lorcana game, the mats not only help protect your deck but are elegant and attractive that it’s hard to picture a match without them. Each playmat celebrates a different Disney Lorcana glimmer, showcasing the game’s incredible art. Jasmine – Steady Strategist and Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Prince are just some of the newest playmat options available to heighten any Disney Lorcana experience.