Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game Gifts
Find the best gifts for the Disney fans and trading card game fans in your life this year!
Disney titles have entertained audiences for decades, but now fans have the chance to create their own Disney adventures.
Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG), a collaboration between Ravensburger and The Walt Disney Company, has thrilled fans by incorporating Disney iconography with collecting and strategy. The game is a passionate love letter to Disney’s illustrious history and lovable characters, and the art of imagination and the community of gaming.
There’s no wrong place to jump into the growing world of Disney Lorcana TCG, but Den of Geek has your gift guide needs answered, regardless of whether you’re a dedicated Illumineer, a longtime Disney fan, or completely new to trading card games.
Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set
Ages 8 + | MSRP $29.99 | Available at Amazon, GameStop, Target, Ravensburger Online Store
Disney Lorcana TCG can be tackled from many different directions, but gamers can’t go wrong with the new Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set. There’s a lot to discover when you first dive into Disney Lorcana, but the Collection Starter Set makes sure that all your bases are covered. This set includes four Booster Packs from the Fabled set released earlier this year. Each booster pack has 12 cards each, which starts budding Illumineers off with 48 cards. Disney Lorcana has entertaining gameplay that’s easy to learn and satisfying to master, but the cards’ artwork alone is a sight to behold. Each Disney Lorcana card is worthy of framing, thanks to the care and attention to detail to Disney’s characters by the game’s large team of artists. (Plus, the game introduced two new card rarities earlier this year during the Fabled release which means there are now a total of eight card rarities to collect.)
This Collection Starter Set also includes a Tinker Bell – Giant Fairy foil promo card, which makes sure that Illumineers have something special to showcase in their deck or collection. The Disney Lorcana TCG Collection Starter Set also includes a Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor 4-pocket portfolio that holds up to 80 cards; a perfect size to ensure Illumineers are always prepared to rack up lore points on the go.
Elsa Gift Box
Ages 8 + | MSRP $29.99 | Available at Amazon, Target, Ravensburger Online Store
The Disney Lorcana TCG Elsa Gift Box is the perfect gift for Frozen fans of all ages, especially those eagerly awaiting the next movie release. The Elsa Gift Box is perfect for any Disney Lorcana fan looking to bulk up their deck – or acquire some additional storage. The Elsa Gift Box includes five Booster Packs from various past Disney Lorcana TCG sets alongside the storage box, which can hold over 250 sleeved cards. Illumineers will also receive the special edition Elsa – The Fifth Spirit promo card. It’s an absolute must for any Frozen fan.
Disney Lorcana TCG Playmats
Ages 8 + | MSRP $19.99 | Available at Amazon, Ravensburger Online Store
A vital deck that’s full of diverse cards is essential for any Disney Lorcana Illumineer, the official Disney Lorcana TCG Playmats are also an easy way for any TCG enthusiast to immediately earn extra bragging rights. While not mandatory to play Disney Lorcana game, the mats not only help protect your deck but are elegant and attractive that it’s hard to picture a match without them. Each playmat celebrates a different Disney Lorcana glimmer, showcasing the game’s incredible art. Jasmine – Steady Strategist and Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Prince are just some of the newest playmat options available to heighten any Disney Lorcana experience.
Whispers in the Well
(Booster Packs) Ages 8 + | MSRP $5.99 | Available at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Ravensburger Online Store)
(Illuminator’s Trove) Ages 8 + | MSRP $49.99 | Available at Amazon, Target, Ravensburger Online Store
Whispers in the Well is the 10th and latest set to be released for the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, having hit store shelves this October. Whispers in the Well advances the game’s narrative and introduces new “Whisper” cards into the game, complete with new gameplay mechanics. The investigation into these ghostly additions of incomplete glimmers send Illumineers and their companions to the Inkwell Caverns.
The addition of a new mystery in the realm and associated card abilities is a clever way to build upon an already robust TCG. The new set also marks the debut of characters from even more Disney movies and television series, including The Black Cauldron, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the popular Gargoyles franchise, something fans have been requesting to see in Disney Lorcana since the game’s launch.
Disney Lorcana Illumineers can partake in the new Whispers in the Well expansion in several different ways.The quickest and easiest way being through picking up Booster Packs, each of which contain 12 random Disney Lorcana cards, including six Common cards, three Uncommon cards, two Rare (or higher rarity) cards, and one Foil card of random rarity. Booster Packs are the lifeblood of any TCG expansion set and one of the best ways to experience Whispers in the Well.
More dedicated Illumineers who know that they’ll be making repeated visits to the realm of Lorcana can treat themselves to the Illumineer’s Trove. This comprehensive set includes eight Booster Packs (a total of 96 cards), six ghostly swirl dice to track character and location damage, and a spin-dial counter that simplifies point tracking as players progress to victory. The whole thing is tied together with a beautifully illustrated storage box with six card dividers that’s ideal for both storage and organization.
Disney Lorcana: Glimmers of the Realm Puzzles
Ages 12+ | MSRP $29.99 | Available Now at Amazon, DisneyStore.com, Ravensburger Online Store
Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game can give Illumineers hours upon hours of entertainment. However, it’s exciting to see some of the game’s gorgeous artwork get celebrated in a new way that allows fans to immerse themselves in Disney Lorcana without stepping into the full TCG experience. A collection of six new Disney Lorcana: Glimmers of the Realm Puzzles from Ravensburger give Illumineers the best of both worlds, translating the game’s artwork and distinct character glimmers into 1000-piece puzzles. Each Glimmers of the Realm Puzzle includes a collage of different Disney characters that represent one of the magical ink colors found in Disney Lorcana.
Amber features Moana, Mirabel, Mickey Mouse, and other ambitious Disney figures. Amethyst showcases mystical and fantastical glimmers, like Elsa, Jafar, and Winnie the Pooh. Emerald highlights some of Disney’s most gifted and adaptable characters, like Belle and Cruella de Vil, while Ruby is devoted to daring individuals (Rapunzel, Aladdin, Maleficent). Sapphire depicts intellectual, inventive, and creative souls, such as Aurora, Judy Hopps, and Hades. Finally, the Steel Puzzle celebrates strength and power, which brings together Glimmers like Stitch, the Beast, and even a knight version of Cinderella.
Disney Lorcana Card Art 300pc Puzzles
Ages 12 + | MSRP $9.99 | Available on Ravensburger Online Store
Those who want a slightly more contained puzzling experience can turn to Ravensburger’s new Disney Lorcana Card Art 300-piece Puzzles. These puzzles replicate some of the game’s most popular card designs into a bigger format, creating a new way to appreciate these beautiful works of art. As Illumineers already know, the Disney characters appearing in Disney Lorcana TCG can sometimes appear in new fantastical ways, and that is reflected in the artwork selected for the new Card Art puzzles and the Glimmers of the Realm collages. The three Card Art puzzles feature artwork from the Disney Lorcana cards, Moana – Of Motunui, Elsa – The Fifth Spirit, and Winnie The Pooh – Hunny Wizard