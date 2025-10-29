The Best Cosplays of New York Comic Con 2025 

Poison Ivy

This young cosplayer had no need for a wig as she embodied DC villain Poison Ivy. The vines of facial makeup, when complemented by a spot-on emerald corset, comprise a unique rendition of the beloved character.

Beetlejuice

One of Tim Burton’s earliest films brought us not only one of the best horror comedies of the 1980s, but also one of the most recognizable characters to cosplay. This cosplayer opted for Beetlejuice’s unorthodox wedding getup and undeniably proved to be NYCC’s ghost with the most, babe.

The Riddler

Riddle me this: who is decked out in a green suit, purple question marks, and golden cane? The answer: this longstanding fan-favorite cosplay, popularized in the Batman comics and a classic member of his Rogues’ Gallery.

Sam from Trick ‘r Treat

Trick ‘r’ Treat is a 2007 anthology film chronicling a particularly grizzly Halloween night in a small Ohio town. At the center of the various converging storylines is Sam, a young trick or treater dressed in orange footie pajamas and scarecrow mask, as seen here through the unsettling button gaze of this cosplayer.

Spencer from Dropout

Dropout has been a leading streaming service in improvisational comedy since its founding in 2018, including shows like Dirty Laundry, Breaking News: No Laugh Newsroom, and Very Important People. The latter show involves comedians conducting in-character interviews after extensive hair and makeup transformations, including this cosplayers emulation of Lisa Gilroy as Spencer, a baby demon, in season 2.

Kanaya Maryam from Homestuck

This NYCC attendee brought the MS Paint Adventures webcomic Homestuck to life with a cosplay of the Alternian troll Kanaya Maryam. From glowing orange accents to a chainsaw prop, this character was realized with full commitment to the lore of the comic.