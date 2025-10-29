The Best Cosplays of New York Comic Con 2025
The largest forums for cosplay are comic book conventions. Here are our favorite creations of NYCC 2025.
The term “cosplay” was coined in the 1980s to describe the act of dressing up and embodying a character in pop culture, and the practice has skyrocketed in the decades that followed. The largest forums for cosplay are comic book conventions, which typically include multiple days of panels, activations, and cosplay competitions.
One of the largest such comic cons in the world is New York Comic Con, hosted this year from Oct. 9-12. During the convention, Den of Geek interacted with countless cosplayers from all areas of pop culture. Here are some of our favorites:
Honorable Mentions
Peacemaker
James Gunn is one of the moment’s most prolific directors, bringing the newest iteration of the Man of Steel and season 2 of Peacemaker to worldwide screens in the span of just a few months. This cosplay pays homage to the titular character of the TV show, including an appearance of his bald avian sidekick.
Poison Ivy
This young cosplayer had no need for a wig as she embodied DC villain Poison Ivy. The vines of facial makeup, when complemented by a spot-on emerald corset, comprise a unique rendition of the beloved character.
Beetlejuice
One of Tim Burton’s earliest films brought us not only one of the best horror comedies of the 1980s, but also one of the most recognizable characters to cosplay. This cosplayer opted for Beetlejuice’s unorthodox wedding getup and undeniably proved to be NYCC’s ghost with the most, babe.
The Riddler
Riddle me this: who is decked out in a green suit, purple question marks, and golden cane? The answer: this longstanding fan-favorite cosplay, popularized in the Batman comics and a classic member of his Rogues’ Gallery.
Sam from Trick ‘r Treat
Trick ‘r’ Treat is a 2007 anthology film chronicling a particularly grizzly Halloween night in a small Ohio town. At the center of the various converging storylines is Sam, a young trick or treater dressed in orange footie pajamas and scarecrow mask, as seen here through the unsettling button gaze of this cosplayer.
Spencer from Dropout
Dropout has been a leading streaming service in improvisational comedy since its founding in 2018, including shows like Dirty Laundry, Breaking News: No Laugh Newsroom, and Very Important People. The latter show involves comedians conducting in-character interviews after extensive hair and makeup transformations, including this cosplayers emulation of Lisa Gilroy as Spencer, a baby demon, in season 2.
Kanaya Maryam from Homestuck
This NYCC attendee brought the MS Paint Adventures webcomic Homestuck to life with a cosplay of the Alternian troll Kanaya Maryam. From glowing orange accents to a chainsaw prop, this character was realized with full commitment to the lore of the comic.
Bela Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village
As the menacing glint in this cosplayers grin indicates, Bela Dimitrescu is a sadistic antagonist in Resident Evil Village. From the forehead tattoo to the scythe prop, this costume is eerily accurate and certainly an unsettling highlight in the NYCC cosplay lineup.
Wolverine
In addition to drawing equal inspiration from Hugh Jackman’s X-Men portrayal and the original character design, this cosplayer brought the joy surrounding the lasting legacy of Marvel comics to the costume. The vibrant colors and angled design pay homage to the origin of the character and the iterations it has since taken on.
Zagreus from Hades
The most identifiable aspect of this cosplay is the multicolored sword of Zagreus, the Prince of the Underworld in “Hades,” a role-playing video game released in 2020. The Stygian Blade is marked by runes indicative of the Greek mythology it stems from and is one of the most impressive props seen on the convention floor.
Top 5
5. The Thing from The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The first installment of Marvel’s Phase Six was released earlier this year, and Ben Grimm’s superhero persona became an instant fan favorite. This cosplayer paid homage to the character with a distinct stony expression and fantastic blue getup.
4. Belle and The Beast
It can be hard to stand out when hundreds of thousands of cosplayers populate the streets of New York City. But when you tower over the crowd as a beloved Disney villain-turned-hero, and are accompanied by an equally excited companion in the princess’ iconic yellow ballgown, it is even harder to not be set apart as a crowd favorite.
3. Tenna from Deltarune
Set in a parallel universe to his 2015 game Undertale, Deltarune is Toby Fox’s most recent video game project. The character of Tenna is a humanoid television set/gameshow host and the primary antagonist of the game’s third chapter, as well as a stunning feat in the cosplaying world.
2. Infected from The Last of Us
Based on the action-adventure game of the same name, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered in 2023 and infected the world with a refreshing take on post-apocalyptic storytelling and video game adaptations. The second season premiered earlier this year and introduced the newest Cordyceps mutations, as was portrayed by this cosplayer with a frightening gift for realism.
1. Bob from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
The sequel to Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” was released over a year ago, but the mistreatment of Bob is still on our minds. The character hit a soft spot in the hearts of many fans, including that of this cosplayer who perfectly executed the design and challenging prosthetic elements of the cosplay.