New Star Trek Comic Echoes Real-Life MLK Connection

One of the primary appeals of Star Trek has been the utopian world that Gene Roddenberry imagined, a future in which humanity has overcome sexism, racism, and capitalism to work together as they explore the stars. That vision has made earned the franchise some famous fans, including none other than Martin Luther King Jr. So inspired by the show was King, that when Nichelle Nichols told him that she planned to resign from playing Lieutenant Uhura and focusing on Broadway, he urged her to stay aboard.

A new Star Trek one-shot from IDW pays homage that that famous incident. Star Trek Deviations: Threads of Destiny, written by Stephanie Williams and illustrated by Greg Maldonado and Anthony Fowler Jr. The story will draw from the classic TOS episode “City on the Edge of Forever” to send Uhura back in time to 1963, where she will participate in the Civil Rights movement.

Of course, Star Trek is no stranger to the Civil Rights movement, having aired the first interracial kiss on television in the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” and explicitly called out racism in “Balance of Terror.” But Threads of Destiny feels particularly special, given Nichols’ connection to King.

The star, who passed in 2022 at the age of 89, described her interaction with King in a 2010 interview with StarTrek.com. According to Nichols, the two met in the same weekend in which she gave Roddenberry her resignation letter. Instead of accepting immediately, Roddenberry asked her to think about it over the weekend, during which she happened to be attending a NAACP event.