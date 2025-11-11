’90s Star Trek Creators Blast Modern Trek’s Tone
Rick Berman and Brannon Braga don't care for modern vernacular on Star Trek.
Every era of Star Trek gets its own fans and detractors. The Original Series had its incredible colors and sci-fi adventures, but had to deal with people mocking it for its cheesiness. The Next Generation had a strong ensemble cast and some of the best speeches in the franchise, but people complained about its beige decor and lack of adventure. Deep Space Nine was too dark. Enterprise went backwards to a more militarized Starfleet. So it goes.
But when the complaints about Trek come from two of the guys responsible for crafting some of the most-loved series in the franchise, they carry a little more weight. Which is exactly what happened when Rick Berman and Brannon Braga dropped by the D-Con Chamber podcast (via TrekMovie), hosted by Connor Trinneer a.k.a. Trip Tucker and Dominic Keating a.k.a. Malcolm Reed of Enterprise. “I watched an episode of one of the newer Star Treks, where people were saying things like ‘Give me five,'” observed Berman. “And it just doesn’t sit right to me. There’s a certain classical element to Star Trek.”
Berman didn’t identify which of the new series he watched, but his example would fit right into any of them. Whether it’s the adorably awkward Tilly on Discovery or the latest Spock love plot on Strange New Worlds, the franchise has endorsed modern vernacular like its Kirk rocking out to the Beastie Boys.
For Berman and Braga, that’s the wrong approach to the world. “Writing Star Trek… it’s just a particular thing,” said Braga. “The tone is kind of a timeless one; it’s a bit more formal, but at the same time, you don’t want it to be too stiff. You want it to not be tainted by contemporary idioms, but at the same time, it can’t be free of them.”
On one hand, Berman and Braga certainly know about writing Star Trek. Berman helped co-create TNG with Gene Roddenberry and Maurice Hurley, and became the primary producer when Roddenberry’s poor health forced him to step aside from the series. Berman also co-created DS9 with Michael Piller, Voyager with Jeri Taylor, and Enterprise with Braga. For his part, Braga began as an intern on The Next Generation and rose up to a chief creative in the franchise, eventually becoming showrunner of Voyager before co-creating Enterprise.
On the other, the two men leave behind a complicated legacy. Berman in particular has been charged with nixing gay characters in the shows (Berman defended himself by saying he chose allegory over representation) and with various forms of sexism, most notably the skin-tight catsuits worn only by female characters Troi, Seven of Nine, and T’Pol.
Terry Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax for six seasons on DS9 has been most open about these charges, blaming Berman for her early exit from the show. “The problems with my leaving were with Rick Berman. In my opinion, he’s just very misogynistic,” she said in the book The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams. “He’d comment on your bra size not being voluptuous. His secretary had a 36C or something like that, and he would say something about, ‘Well, you’re just, like, flat. Look at Christine over there. She has the perfect breasts right there.'”
Curiously, the guests did concede that sometimes, Trek could embrace modern vernacular. “One of the reasons we wanted to do Enterprise was to loosen that up a little bit and have characters that talked a little more like you and me,” shared Braga.
Of course, Enterprise continues to be one of the least-loved of the ’90s series, if not in the franchise altogether. Which either proves their point that Trek works best when avoiding modern speech, or proves that every one has a least favorite Trek and, therefore, their point isn’t worth noting.