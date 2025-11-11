’90s Star Trek Creators Blast Modern Trek’s Tone

Every era of Star Trek gets its own fans and detractors. The Original Series had its incredible colors and sci-fi adventures, but had to deal with people mocking it for its cheesiness. The Next Generation had a strong ensemble cast and some of the best speeches in the franchise, but people complained about its beige decor and lack of adventure. Deep Space Nine was too dark. Enterprise went backwards to a more militarized Starfleet. So it goes.

But when the complaints about Trek come from two of the guys responsible for crafting some of the most-loved series in the franchise, they carry a little more weight. Which is exactly what happened when Rick Berman and Brannon Braga dropped by the D-Con Chamber podcast (via TrekMovie), hosted by Connor Trinneer a.k.a. Trip Tucker and Dominic Keating a.k.a. Malcolm Reed of Enterprise. “I watched an episode of one of the newer Star Treks, where people were saying things like ‘Give me five,'” observed Berman. “And it just doesn’t sit right to me. There’s a certain classical element to Star Trek.”

Berman didn’t identify which of the new series he watched, but his example would fit right into any of them. Whether it’s the adorably awkward Tilly on Discovery or the latest Spock love plot on Strange New Worlds, the franchise has endorsed modern vernacular like its Kirk rocking out to the Beastie Boys.

For Berman and Braga, that’s the wrong approach to the world. “Writing Star Trek… it’s just a particular thing,” said Braga. “The tone is kind of a timeless one; it’s a bit more formal, but at the same time, you don’t want it to be too stiff. You want it to not be tainted by contemporary idioms, but at the same time, it can’t be free of them.”