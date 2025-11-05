Requiem for the Kelvinverse: 5 Things the J.J. Abrams Star Trek Movies Did Right

Suddenly, the Enterprise was filled with creatures of unusual shapes and sizes, whether it’s Scotty’s pal Keenser (Deep Roy) or the visually striking Jaylah (Sofia Boutella) from Beyond. Not only did these additions make the movies more visually striking, but they also underscored the primary hope of the franchise’s utopian future: that beings from all different worlds can come together and work for the good of all. The Kelvin movies achieved that dream without making it an explicit part of their stories, simply taking as a given that the universe is diverse.

4. Preserve the Prime Timeline

One could legitimately argue that the very best moment in Star Trek history occurs in the 2009 film. Specifically, it occurs right at the start, when George Kirk sacrifices himself to save his crew. That short epilogue, starring a pre-Thor Chris Hemsworth as Jim Kirk’s father, has enough awe and emotion to stand alongside anything in “The Inner Light,” “City on the Edge of Forever,” or “It’s Only a Paper Moon.”

But the even better part is that the arrival of Nero and the destruction of the Kelvin gave Abrams a whole new quadrant to play in. Unlike other reboots, such as DC Comics Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Kelvin split left in tact everything that came before, and just created its own branching timeline. Thus, we could get Kirk blasting “Sabotage” without ever compromising anything we see in TOS, TNG, or any other series. Sure, they blew up Vulcan to make it happen, and there is something tragic about having our Spock die so far from the Enterprise he loved and the planet he fought to unify, but given the way other reboots tend to wipe everything out, it’s a pretty good compromise.

5. Go Beyond

The worst of the three Kelvin films was easily Into Darkness, perhaps the worst Trek movie ever made. And its major problems were those common to Abrams as a writer, including his tendency to appease fans instead of advancing the story (see also: “Rey who?” in The Rise of Skywalker). But outside of that entry, the Kelvin movies did an admirable job finding new corners of the Star Trek world to play in.

The 2009 movie gave us Nero, a working-class Romulan with none of the deviousness that we so often associate with the race. Beyond did even better, introducing Jaylah, a member of a totally new species, which gave a fun twist to the Heart of Darkness plot that drove the primary villain, Krall.

These might seem simple advances, but compared to nu-Trek‘s endless need to repeat the past, the movies serve as important reminder. Trek must, fundamentally, boldly go forward and seek out new lives and new civilizations. The Kelvin movies may have done seeking imperfectly, but the did do it. And now its the job of today’s Trek to do the same, even as we move on from Kelvinverse.