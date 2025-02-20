DC Just Made This Authority Character the Most Powerful Hero in the Universe

Born in the Storm

Jenny Sparks is no stranger to philosophical musings. In 1996’s Stormwatch #37, written by Warren Ellis and penciled by Tom Raney, an energy-emitting villain quotes Friedrich Nietzsche’s faux-Bible Thus Spoke Zarathushtra, telling a corpse, “Behold… I teach you the superman. Man is something to be overcome.”

Nietzsche citations are nothing new among supervillains either, but the line serves as more than a ploy to impress college freshmen. It symbolizes the struggle at the heart of Stormwatch in its later incarnation, after Henry Bendix, aka the Weatherman, puts the organization’s massive resources to creating a better world. He recruits a number of heroes to aid his new mission, including Jenny Sparks.

Born at the stroke of midnight on Jan. 1, 1900, Jenny is one of a small handful of Century Babies, human-like constructs imbued with special gifts to help guide the next 100 years. In Jenny’s case, those powers include control of electrical bursts and aging that stops at 19 years old. After a few failed attempts at super-heroing throughout the years, Jenny had planned to spend the rest of her days drinking when Bendix recruited her to Stormwatch with the promise of a proactive approach, one that would attack the causes of problems, not the effects.

That approach lead her to the Authority, the Justice League-style team that comes out of Stormwatch. It also leads to her death, as she sacrifices herself while fighting God at the end of the 20th Century, giving way to her successor Jenny Quantum and her DC Comics version Jenny Crisis, both new types of century babies.

A Crisis of Infinite Faith

Jenny Sparks #1, written by Tom King and penciled by Jeff Spokes, opens with a less famous quotation, one no less philosophical: “Save the world. They deserve it. Be better. Or I’ll come to kick your heads in.”

Those, of course, were the last words that Jenny spoke to her Authority teammates before her death. The echo suggests that Jenny has returned because her friends did not save the world, and she needs to deal with a reality-warping threat. Which she does. Sort of.