James Gunn’s DC Universe Is Reportedly Righting Superhero Movies’ Greatest Wrong

Superhero stories are about people who use their powers to stand up for the weak, to stop exploitation, and seek justice. Yet, superhero movies have too often been made by exploiting creators, with powerful executives using their influence to avoid paying residuals to the talent that actually came up with the ideas that make the movies exciting.

According to one creator, that’s starting to change. Speaking to attendees at the most recent DragonCon (via Popverse), writer Steve Englehart revealed that he contacted DC Comics before the release of Superman, and laid things out for the publisher. “I said, ‘Look, I’m going to be telling this story about how you guys won’t pay us for Guy Gardner every time we’re asked about it. Do you really want that?’ Englehart recalled. “And they decided that they didn’t, so now all four of us get credit for it. John Broome, Gil Kane, Steve Englehart, and Joe Staton, as I understand it.”

Englehart doesn’t go into specifics, but that list of names alone is worth noting. In the past, creators were more likely to get a “Special Thanks” credit than actual payment for their work. Famously, Marvel would offer creators a $5,000 payment to some people involved with making the stories and characters adapted to film. Writer Ed Brubaker stated that he received more money from his small cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier than he did for any appearance of the Winter Soldier, whom he and Steve Epting created, based on Jack Kirby and Joe Simon’s character Bucky Barnes.

Guy Gardner was created by artist Gil Kane and writer John Broome in 1968’s Green Lantern #59, which introduced him as a relatively bland gym teacher who gets a power ring in an alternate timeline. A forgettable figure, Guy is basically a footnote until becoming a dull back up Green Lantern for a few issues in the late 1970s, a story that ends with him going into a coma. He stays in that state until Green Lantern #194 (1985), in which Englehart and artist Joe Staton reinvent him as the buffoonish braggart that Nathan Fillion portrayed on film.