Cursed Princess Club Creator LambCat on Twisting Fairy Tale Tropes

Surreal is the only way to put it… I’ll never be able to repay everyone at WEBTOON Unscrolled and Wattpad WEBTOON Studios (Eunice Baik, Bobbie Chase, Taylor Grant, and too many other wonderful, talented people to list) for the opportunities this little story has received.

Cursed Princess Club takes back old fairy tales about cursed princesses (and princes) and posits the idea that they’re fine just the way they are—no fixing required! Where did the idea for the series first come from?

I stumbled upon a comic contest for WEBTOON in 2018, and I had never really made a story before, so I figured the first step would be to brainstorm as many ideas as I could without judgment. I think some of these ideas consisted of: an outcast/delinquent cheerleading club, another idea of a girl who makes friends with a bunch of monsters in a haunted house in a forest, and one of a fairy tale dating reality show. And somehow, after a few iterations, they gradually morphed and merged into the idea of the Cursed Princess Club.

I think ultimately, it came from a question I wanted to explore: What about all the people in fairy tales whose curses didn’t get healed fully or don’t have cures? Because in real life, there are lots of illnesses or conditions that never fully heal for many people, and some that don’t have known remedies, as doctors continue to try to understand them. How would that apply to the world of fairy tales? And following that analogy, what other parallels can we draw to real-life experiences?

As readers are launched into Cursed Princess Club, they meet the four siblings of the Pastel Kingdom: Maria, Loretta, Jamie, and Gwen. Our hero is the sweet, kind, cheerful Gwen—who also is the odd one out in terms of looks: her green hair, wrinkled face, and sharp teeth have everyone confusing her with a witch. How did you create her initial character design and color pallet?

When envisioning Gwen, I knew I wanted her to have a lot of green (which would cause her to be confused for witches, goblins, etc.), but on the flip side, to have a green that could sit well with the other cute, friendly pastel colors of her siblings/kingdom. Along those same lines, I knew I wanted a design that could toe the line between scary to outsiders, but still be naturally adorable to those who come to know her. I think this all seemed way too daunting to me, so I put off her design until it was time to actually draw the panel where she finally appears in the webcomic. But luckily, somehow, I liked what I drew in the first pass, and that became her design!