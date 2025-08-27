The Best Power Couple Weddings in Comics History

As MCU fans saw in the recent The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the FF are the true superstars of the Marvel Universe and not just because they have incredible abilities and save the world from Galactus. People also love the FF because they are a family, with married couple Reed and Sue at the center.

It’s fitting, then, that the marriage of Reed and Sue is a star-studded event, one attended by most of Marvel’s top characters at the time. And with so many good guys all in one place, the bad guys couldn’t resist crashing the party. Fantastic Four Annual #3, written by Stan Lee and penciled by Jack Kirby, involves attacks from Attuma and the armies of Atlantis, the magical Mindless Ones, Iron Man’s arch-enemy the Mandarian, and more. Still, at the end of the day, Reed and Sue tie the knot, with a little help from their super friends.

Lightning Lad and Saturn Girl, Phantom Girl and Ultra Boy

Adventure Comics #337, 1965

Drawn by Curt Swan, the cover of Adventure Comics #337 shows the Legion of Super-Heroes gathered to celebrate not one, but two sets of couples getting hitched, founders Lighting Lad and Saturn Girl wed, as do later additions Phantom Girl and Ultra Boy. But it’s Superboy and his worried expression that captures the tone of the title that writer Edmond Hamilton gave the issue: “The Weddings That Wrecked the Legion.”

You see, as a team of super-powered teens, the Legion of Super-Heroes is governed by a strict charter, with rules such as, “No member can be married.” So when four members decide to marry each other, they threaten to severely cripple the team’s manpower. It’s a good thing, then, that super-genius Brainiac 5 discovers that the quartet aren’t acting of their own accord and are in fact pawns of alien invaders. Brainy manages to stop the ceremony before the baddies get their way and prevents his pals from making a major mistake… at least for a few years, when all four of them get married for real.

Yellowjacket and the Wasp

Avengers #60, 1969