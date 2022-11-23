DC Finally Revives Classic Series With Batman

Showcase is likely the series that comes to mind when one thinks of Silver Age DC Comics anthologies, but The Brave and the Bold may have an even greater legacy. Sure, the former introduced some of the most important Silver Age heroes, including Barry Allen as the Flash and Hal Jordan as Green Lantern. But The Brave and the Bold changed comics forever with the introduction of the Justice League of America in its 28th issue. Not only did the JLA become DC’s premier superhero team but its success prompted Atlas Comics publisher Martin Goodman to tell his editor Stan Lee to give superheroes a shot, leading to the creation of the Fantastic Four and the Marvel Universe.

So it’s no small thing that DC Comics plans to bring The Brave and the Bold back as part of its Dawn of DC storytelling initiative next year. Spinning out of the events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and DC Universe: Lazarus Planet, Dawn of DC offers exciting new takes on the company’s greatest books: “Dawn of DC is one of our most ambitious initiatives ever and is a chance for us to tell bigger and bolder stories across our line,” explained DC chief creative officer Jim Lee in a blog post.

Starting in January 2023, the company will bring Clark Kent back to Earth with Superman by Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell, while Tom Taylor will be joined by Clayton Henry for Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent. Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart will both get solo series from writers Mariko Tamaki and Phillip Kennedy Johnson respectively, and Mark Waid and Dan Mora will join forces for a new Shazam! ongoing.

But the return of The Brave and the Bold is perhaps the most surprising announcement. According to the solicitations, Batman: The Brave and the Bold will tell “tales of the Dark Knight and core stories building out Dawn of DC!” The series will include work from Tom King, Mitch Gerads, Guillem March, Gabriel Hardman, Dan Mora, Rob Williams, and others.