Thomas Pynchon Retains the Cartoon Zaniness of Inherent Vice In Shadow Ticket

Swapping out an overreliance on homegrown pot in Inherent Vice for Old Fashioneds and towering German lagers in Shadow Ticket, Pynchon once again achieves the same headier tone he’s become known for over the past six decades. The author’s unparalleled wit and vivid sense of imagination is back and stronger than ever, chugging along like an autogyro slashing through the clouds. (A scene that, ironically, forms a pivotal moment in Shadow Ticket’s climactic final chapters.)

For those wondering whether Pynchon might have lost his touch between novels, rest assured that Shadow Ticket is the same author we’ve grown to know and love since Benny Profane first chased after albino alligators in New York’s sewer system in V. Once again, Pynchon’s propensity for unforgettable characterization is present in Shadow Ticket, as evidenced by such vibrantly-drawn names as Hop Wingdale, Swampscott Vobe, Zoltan von Kiss, and the utterly adorable Shirley Temple spoof, Squeezita Thickly.

Not only that, but the array of colorful situations the characters find themselves similarly echo Pynchon’s best, most absurdist work. After all, what other writer could so convincingly present bizarre scenes as everyday occurrences, from mothers running off with circus elephant trainers to fugitive World War One submarines hurling beneath the ice of Lake Michigan? While most of these ideas and concepts might seem straight out of a Monty Python or early SNL sketch, they’re just a matter of recourse for good old Mr. P – and for that reason, Shadow Ticket’s deserves all of our love and attention.

A Final Adieu From the Peerless Mr. Pynchon?

But it’s not all fun and games in Pynchon’s latest venture either. As with all of the maestro’s previous work, there’s a prevalent danger underneath the surface of Shadow Ticket: a foreboding sense of dread that haunts every page. Characterized by a kind of grim gallows humor, characters are fully aware of the shift in the air of both America and Europe, from the emerging threat of fascist government groups to the obvious war building between the rival world powers.

Interestingly, in spite of its historical settings, one can almost see Shadow Ticket as a sort of bold Pynchonian statement of the times today. Afterall, it’s hard not to see parallels between the events of Pynchon’s story and the problems of the modern age (joblessness, economic depression, geopolitical tensions between countries, the surge in authoritarian leaders sprouting up all over the globe, etc.). While that might be misreading things a bit, it’s no secret that Pynchon has often used his period settings to touch upon ongoing problems of the day, be it the uncertainty and political anxiety of post-9/11 America in Bleeding Edge or the Nixonian abuse of government power and surveillance in Gravity’s Rainbow.

With its lean length and somewhat meandering story, Shadow Ticket admittedly might not pack the same wallop of a punch as the author’s earlier work. And like Vineland, Inherent Vice, or Bleeding Edge, it’s unlikely to attract the same level of critical attention from fans and readers as his far more well-known 20th century novels. But for fans looking for one playful story from the fabled author, Shadow Ticket appears as a welcome sendoff to a man who made his career off surreal jokes, ridiculous character names, and hopelessly outrageous narratives. And at the end of the day, that’s all we could ever want from Mr. Thomas Pynchon.