The Best Geeky Cookbooks to Read This Holiday Season

Heroes’ Feast Flavors of the Multiverse: An Official D&D Cookbook

The team behind Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook created a delicious, rule-book structured cookbook full of delicious, D&D-world inspired recipes in 2020, featuring cuisines from among the most well-known D&D species. Looking for a delicious halfling dessert? Try the Heartlands Rose Apple and Blackberry Pie. A Wood Elf Forest Salad decorated with edible flowers (as available) sets the stage for a main course of Dragon Salmon. Those with more monstrous appetites could indulge in Twice-Baked Cockatrice Wings or Fire-Spiced Abyssal Chicken Kebabs.

Not a team to rest on their laurels, they’ve returned with another adventure in the Flavors of the Multiverse collection. This cookbook features a twist: the narrators of the cookbook are lost between worlds, jumping from one D&D setting to another as they collect recipes. It’s possible there’s a traitor in their midst, and not every member of the adventuring party can be trusted. The combination of a real narrative, focused on a group that calls themselves the Bureau of Dark Tables, led by goblin poet Squirladax, with recipes from across the D&D multiverse, makes for an epic read, with recipes just as delectable as in the first installment. (And for fans of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves or Baldur’s Gate 3, there are even some featured recipes from the Sword Coast, as well as a drink made with owlbear milk…)

Fallout: The Vault Dweller’s Official Cookbook

With the Fallout television adaptation scheduled to hit Amazon Prime Video in April, 2024, now is a perfect time to dig into this post-apocalyptic cookbook, filled with recipes sure to bring a dystopian smile to the faces of your guests. Leaning hard into the setting’s gimmicks, the cookbook is narrated as an official Vault-Tec production, with approved ingredients and a thumbs up from the iconic Vault Boy mascot.

The introduction offers a Joy of Cooking style instruction on how to prepare certain foods, both within the Vault and in the world beyond, but in the propagandist voice of the corporation. Each recipe contains a stat block giving its difficulty, the time needed to prepare and finish, and the number of servings—as well as a game effect for the person who eats it. Instamash, for example, offers +1 to strength for 1 hour, while the dessert Mushroom Clouds gives +1 endurance for a half hour. (“Here at Vault-Tec™, we like to celebrate the wonderful powers of atomic energy…”) Some recipes feature notes from, presumably, a survivor in the world, including Matcha Cookies edited to be Buffout and Blue added to Cornbread Muffins. Molerats, deathclaw eggs, and cave mushrooms are among the more colorful ingredients, and the omnipresent Nuka-Cola is offered in multiple flavors.

More interested in Bethesda’s fantasy setting? They have an official cookbook as well in The Elder Scrolls: The Official Cookbook.

A Feast of Ice & Fire

If you’ve finally recovered from season 8 of Game of Thrones and are still anxiously anticipating George R. R. Martin’s prose conclusion to the series, revisiting the world through recipes is a fun way to keep the world alive without fretting over the fates of your favorite characters. Following an introduction from Martin himself, who confesses that he can’t cook and gladly turned over the recipe creation to the cookbook’s authors, the book is populated with recipes drawn from the books. Presented with other foods from their regions within the seven kingdoms, the recipes feature quotes from the books where characters are indulging in specific meals.