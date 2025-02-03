Every Single One of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld Books Ranked From Good to Great
There’s no such thing as a bad Discworld novel, but which are Sir Pterry’s very best?
For 32 years, Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels were a regular feature in bestseller lists, and dominated the science-fiction and fantasy section of the bookshop. Writing at a time when fantasy literature was considered less than other genres, and comic fantasy even less than that, Sir Terry flew the flag for anyone who enjoyed letting their imagination run wild.
But his books were more than that, for they also featured biting social satire and a deeply felt anger at social injustice. Sir Pterry (as he was affectionately known by fans) was a keen observer of the world around him, and had a thorough understanding of human nature and a knack for getting right to the core of an issue. The Samuel Vimes ‘Boots’ Theory of Socioeconomic Unfairness, featured in the 1993 Discworld novel Men At Arms, has even been used as a basis for research by the UK’s Office for National Statistics. (The theory is that, because cheaper and poorer quality goods – like boots – do not last as long, poor people end up spending far more money over time on the same thing than rich people who can afford to buy one really good pair of boots that lasts for years – “and still have wet feet”).
There are 41 books in the Discworld series, which may seem a bit overwhelming to a newcomer. Anyone wanting to try the series out for the first time will also be bombarded with advice on which book to start with, which will hardly ever be the first book in the series – the first two Discworld novels are broad spoofs of 1970s sword ‘n’ sorcery fantasy novels that have not, themselves, been especially popular for years now. So here we present our own personal ranking of all 41 Discworld books, from good to great. Newcomers to the series can make their own minds up which book appeals most as a starting-point, while long-time fans can argue about all the myriad ways we got the list wrong in the comments. Go forth and debate!
This list ranks the 41 main Discworld novels – that includes all the Young Adult novels and the two graphic novels (Eric and The Last Hero) but not other tie-in works. Underneath each title we have noted which sub-series the book falls into – each Discworld novel stands alone as a complete story, but as Pratchett returned to certain characters in different books over the years, several sub-series grew out of the overall series. Exactly how these are labelled varies slightly, but we have labelled them City Watch (books about the Ankh-Morpork City Watch); Death (books featuring Death in a main role, alongside various other family members); Witches (books about the Lancre witches); Tiffany Aching (Young Adult books about the young witch Tiffany Aching); Moist von Lipwig (books with Moist as the protagonist); Rincewind (books with Rincewind as the protagonist); Wizards (books featuring the faculty of Unseen University, who always share the story with someone else and never have a book all to themselves), and Standalone (none of the above).
41. Raising Steam (2013)
Moist von Lipwig
There’s no such thing as a bad Discworld novel, but something has to go at the bottom, and this is it. Raising Steam was the last Discworld novel published during Sir Pterry’s lifetime, inspired mainly by his own great love of trains. The story follows the invention of steam trains on the Discworld, and the building of a great railway connecting Ankh-Morpork, Quirm, and Uberwald.
From 1999’s The Fifth Elephant onwards, the Discworld started to evolve out of the medieval setting of the first 23 books at quite a pace, getting through an entire industrial revolution in the space of a few years. This book is the culmination of that development, connecting the Discworld in a way it had never been connected before. Unfortunately, for any readers who do not love steam engines quite as much as Pratchett did, the first two thirds of the book are a bit of a slog. But it is a nice farewell to many of the Disc’s most beloved characters all the same.
40. Sourcery (1988)
Rincewind
Rincewind, the cowardly wizard who can’t spell, was the Discworld’s very first protagonist. Since Pratchett’s writing got better with time (at least until his work was tragically affected by the early onset Alzheimer’s disease that took his life in 2015), that inevitably means that many of the books starring Rincewind are down towards the bottom of this list.
Sourcery, the story of Coin the sorcerer (eighth son of an eighth son of an eighth son, a wizard squared) is a direct sequel to the first two Discworld books, but it lacks the deeper characterisation that Pratchett had already started to introduce in books three (Equal Rites) and four (Mort) respectively. As such, Sourcery feels like a throwback to the broader, more chaotic tone of the first two books in the series, but without their flair.
39. The Colour of Magic (1983)
Rincewind
The main thing anyone who has ever asked a Discworld fan about the series will know is that no newcomer should start with the first book, which follows the misadventures of the cowardly polyglot wizard Rincewind and his tourist employer Twoflower. This bit of advice is often surprising and extremely frustrating for anyone who is used to reading series in order.
There is a good reason for this advice, though, because The Colour of Magic, The Light Fantastic, and Sourcery (books one, two, and five) simply do not belong to the same series as everything else. The humour is broad, the plot is sketchy, and most of the characters except for Rincewind himself are unrecognisable – Death and the Patrician of Ankh-Morpork, beloved characters from later books, behave very differently in this story. Read it as a curiosity after you’ve read all the other books, maybe. It only comes just ahead of Sourcery because without it, none of the rest of the Discworld series would exist.
38. The Light Fantastic (1986)
Rincewind
The highest ranked of those three odd-one-out books, The Light Fantastic has a bit more of a developed plot than the other two. It features the cutthroat early political shenanigans at Unseen University, which would be phased out in later books, as well as a major plot development for Rincewind, who has one of the eight most powerful spells in the world lodged in his brain.
This is also the book that introduced Cohen the Barbarian, an elderly barbarian who is very good at not dying. Cohen, like Rincewind himself, is a character who remains consistent even as he is given a bit more depth in later books, and he is one of the most fun aspects of the Discworld’s early focus on spoofing fantasy literature.
37. Making Money (2007)
Moist von Lipwig
Making Money is another late book that focuses primarily on the introduction of a specific new technology or custom to the Discworld as part of the ongoing industrial revolution; in this case, it’s paper money.
While many (not all) fans would probably agree that numbers 41-38 on this list are among the weaker entries in the Discworld series, from this point on, all bets are off. Every book we list, wherever it is placed, will be a favourite or a least favourite for lots of people. (And yes, we know there are some of you out there whose favourite will be Raising Steam or Sourcery too). All we can do is explain why we’ve placed any individual book where it is. In this case, Making Money shares the flaws of some of the later Discworld novels – a bit too much focus on the introduction of the New Thing (paper money) somewhat at the expense of plot and character, and the social commentary becoming a bit more preachy and on the nose.
36. The Truth (2000)
Standalone
You might have expected us to place this higher, given that a lot of it is a satire of journalists and journalism. The book follows the invention of moveable type on the Discworld, and the opening of the Disc’s first newspaper.
There’s nothing really wrong with The Truth. Its low placement is down to two main factors. One is that William de Worde, while likeable enough, is not one of Pratchett’s most memorable or interesting main characters, which may be why Sir Pterry only ever mentioned him briefly after this book, despite the fact that he occupied a major and very visible job in the city of Ankh-Morpork. The other is that this is a book you get a lot more out of if you get the references. All the Discworld books are full of references to all sorts of things, from the poetry of Homer to the movies of Quentin Tarantino, but we think the very strongest in the series are those that can be enjoyed and appreciated whether you get the references or not.
35. The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents (2001)
Standalone
The first Young Adult Discworld novel, this is a twist on the story of the Pied Piper of Hamelin, as a very clever cat runs a con involving a young boy called Keith who plays the pipe, and a lot of talking rats.
Pratchett won his first major award (the Carnegie Medal) for this one, so once again, it is a very good book. It also shares a bit of the feel of some of Pratchett’s non-Discworld books, like The Carpet People or Truckers, which is no bad thing. But this is a ranking, and we find Tiffany Aching to be a stronger and more likeable YA protagonist. If you really enjoy stories about con-men, move this higher up the list.
34. Snuff (2011)
City Watch
It will be no surprise by now that the last of the City Watch books is the lowest ranked. This story takes Sam Vimes out of Ankh-Morpork and away from most of the rest of the City Watch characters and places him in the countryside, which makes it a slightly strange note for this sub-series to end on. It also focuses primarily on the plot thread about the evils of racism towards goblins that was introduced in the previous book (Unseen Academicals) which is a worthy message, but both depressing and, once again, a bit on the nose.
There is still plenty to enjoy here, though – the scenes which poke gentle fun at Jane Austen novels are especially fun and Vimes’ young son’s obsession with poo will surely ring true for anyone who has spent a substantial amount of time around small children.
33. I Shall Wear Midnight (2010)
Tiffany Aching
The only one of the eleven books about Discworld witches to tell a story inspired by the horror of the real life witch trials of early modern Europe, this book is dark. The second chapter in particular could do with a content warning on it, especially considering this book is aimed at teens and the protagonist was only nine years old in her first appearance (though she is sixteen in this story), meaning some really quite young children might end up reading this.
The best thing about this, the 38th Discworld novel, is that it brought back Eskarina Smith, Tiffany’s forebear, who had not been seen or heard from since the third book, Equal Rites, published 23 years earlier. For some of us older fans, that was a really special moment.
32. The Last Continent (1998)
Rincewind/Wizards
Rincewind must bring the rains back to the desert continent of XXXX (Fourecks), and the Faculty of Unseen University need him to help them cure the Librarian of a magical flu.
As the Discworld books moved on from their early phases, Pratchett stopped having the Archchancellors of Unseen University murder each other all the time and created a loveable and very funny set of consistent characters who made up the Faculty of Unseen University, headed by Archchancellor Ridcully. They never got their own book, possibly because only Ridcully would have had enough depth of character to really carry a story, but appeared in the B plot of other sub-series; in this case they make a very welcome addition to the last full length novel to feature Rincewind as its main protagonist.
This is the lowest ranked of their books, though, because it largely consists of jokes about Australia based on the perception of that country by British people. A lot of the middle Discworld books do something similar, taking a country or theme and poking affectionate fun at it, but some of the others hang that on a stronger plot than this one does.
31. Thief of Time (2001)
Death
The Auditors of Reality are trying to bring about the Apocalypse by having a supernaturally skilled watchmaker build a clock that will stop time and shatter history, so Death sends his granddaughter Susan to stop them while he does his job gathering together the Five Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
Ironically for a book about time and continuity, this ended up representing several lasts – Death’s last appearance as a main character, Susan’s last appearance at all, and sadly the last book to feature one of Josh Kirby’s iconic cover illustrations, as he passed away in October 2001. The plot is messier than the other Death books, but the best thing about this one is that it provides an in-universe explanation for all the continuity differences (we won’t call them errors, as Pratchett was not initially aiming to build a coherent universe in the first place) and character changes over the course of the books.
30. The Wee Free Men (2003)
Tiffany Aching
The first of the Tiffany Aching books also introduces her regular companions, the titular Wee Free Men, or the Nac Mac Feegle. The Chalk, a downland area downriver from Lancre (inspired by Pratchett’s own home in Wiltshire) is vulnerable to attack from Elves because it has no witches to protect it, but nine-year old Tiffany Aching has a lot of magical potential and some formidable allies.
How much you enjoy this book will depend partly on your own personal enthusiasm/tolerance for the titular wee free men, their typed-out Scottish accents, and tendency to embody a lot of stereotypes about Scotland. This also marks the shift from books about the Lancre witches to books about Tiffany Aching, many of which are very good indeed, but it is a shame they came at the expense of Nanny Ogg, Magrat, and Agnes Nitt (Granny Weatherwax continues to feature quite a bit later, thankfully).
29. Unseen Academicals (2009)
Standalone/Wizards
Unseen Academicals brings the game of football to the Disc, and it gets right what Making Money and Raising Steam get wrong – it focuses on characters and story, without getting lost in the basic development of the New Thing, and it is accessible and interesting whether the reader personally enjoys football or not. This book also features the last appearance of Rincewind in a small role, and could have been a suitable final novel for the series if necessary.
The most compelling thing about Unseen Academicals is its depiction of a particular part of Ankh-Morpork society, where people are not so poor that they are begging on the street, but where the poverty is hidden behind closed doors and washed steps, and anyone trying to leave the street is looked down on. The whole feel of the society painted here is so incredibly real. We had seen hints of this part of Ankh-Morpork before in Sam Vimes’ background, but here we see it brought to life and follow younger characters who are still living in that world.
28. Interesting Times (1994)
Rincewind
Like The Last Continent, Interesting Times places Rincewind in an unfamiliar part of the Disc and features a lot of jokes about (the British perception of) another country and another continent. In this case, that country in China, as Rincewind once again meets up with Cohen the Barbarian, who is leading his Silver Horde of elderly barbarians – plus one teacher, Ronald Saveloy – in an attempt at a coup d’etat of the mysterious, walled-up Agatean Empire on the Counterweight Continent.
This has a bit more weight (har har) to it than The Last Continent, telling a story about power and oppression and revolution. It also features the Faculty of Unseen University, which is always nice, though in a more minor role than some of their other appearances.
27. Equal Rites (1987)
Witches
The third Discworld novel is really the beginning of the Discworld proper. It almost perfectly bridges the gap between what the Discworld was when it started (represented by Book Two, The Light Fantastic) and what it became (represented by Book Four, Mort). It is the predecessor of all the books featuring witches, including the Tiffany Aching books, and it introduces one of the Disc’s most beloved characters, Granny Weatherwax.
Following the journey of young Eskarina Smith, a female wizard trying to gain admittance to the all-male wizards’ institution, Unseen University, this story starts to feature the deeper characterisation, the social justice themes, and the more fleshed-out world of the Disc that would come to define the series.
26.
Faust Eric (1990)
Rincewind
The best two books featuring Rincewind are the two Discworld graphic novels. Although
Faust Eric was also published in a more text-heavy format, it is better read in the illustrated version with richly detailed illustrations by Josh Kirby, as intended (and – as we have learned from experience – buy it in a hard copy, not the ebook!).
As is clear from the title, this is one of only two Discworld novels that primarily pastiche a specific prior work (the other is Maskerade). The handy thing about Christopher Marlowe’s famous 16th century play Dr Faustus, though, is that it incorporates lot of other targets for satire, including Classical mythology around the Trojan War and a vision of hell like that of Dante. This novel certainly does not feature deep characterisation or social commentary, but as a broad pastiche and a fun romp through Discworld legend, it does its job very well – more effectively, we feel, than earlier, similar instalments.
25. Thud! (2005)
City Watch
Speciesist tensions between trolls and dwarfs are boiling over in Ankh-Morpork around the anniversary of the Battle of Koom Valley, a conflict both sides are intent on memorialising without anyone actually remembering what happened.
The last two of the eight City Watch books focus on lead character Samuel Vimes almost to the exclusion of everybody else, which is a shame, as they were very good ensemble pieces. His story here is also bound to make real parents everywhere feel inadequate as Vimes moves heaven and Disc to make sure he is at home to read his son Young Sam his bedtime story at 6pm every single night. But that plot thread also gave us the wonderful children’s picture book Where’s My Cow? (we know young children who love this book even having not yet read any other Discworld, what with still being a toddler) and the climax, while melodramatic, is undeniably moving.
24. Carpe Jugulum (1998)
Witches
The sub-series featuring the Lancre witches is noticeably clustered around the middle of this list. Published over ten years between 1988 (Wyrd Sisters) and 1998 (Carpe Jugulum), these novels appeared during something of a golden age for the Discworld, as the writing and characters developed. Not all of them are up there with the very best of the Discworld, but none of them are particularly weak either.
Carpe Jugulum, the story of a family of vampires managing to get themselves invited into Lancre for the christening of Magrat’s eldest child, features the slightly weaker version of the coven (we like Agnes/Perdita Nitt a lot, but she doesn’t balance Granny and Nanny quite as well as Magrat did) and a lot of it is told from the likeable but weedy Mightily Oats and features a fairly broad pastiche of certain sections of Christianity. But it is still a great read nonetheless.
23. Going Postal (2004)
Moist von Lipwig
In Moist von Lipwig’s first appearance, he is saved from execution by the Patrician, who promises him his life on the proviso that he must revitalise the ancient Ankh-Morpork Post Office in the face of increasing competition from the Clacks, the telegram-like system run using semaphore towers that began the whole industrial revolution development back in The Fifth Elephant.
The sub-series featuring Moist von Lipwig as the lead character is both the shortest (three books) and the last to be introduced. All of Moist’s stories reflect Pratchett’s concerns, interests, and preferred themes in the later books, especially the bringing of the industrial revolution to the Discworld, and here postage stamps are introduced for the first time. Since Moist is primarily a conman, move this book up or down your own ranking depending on your personal fondness for stories about conmen.
22. Witches Abroad (1991)
Witches
The third witches book overall and the second to focus on the Lancre witches’ coven, Witches Abroad sees our heroines literally travel abroad, as they journey to far-off Genua to prevent Magrat’s new goddaughter Emberella from marrying a prince – something her other fairy godmother Lilith is determined to bring about.
This story notably features one of very few direct references in the series to the father of fantasy himself, Tolkien, as a very Gollum-like creature briefly appears to hiss at the witches that “it’sss my birthday.” The story further mashes up lots of references to European fairy tales along with Haitian Vodou, as well as Haitian Vodou as depicted in the James Bond films (not quite the same thing!). It’s very good, but suffers a little bit from losing something of its effectiveness if you’re not familiar with the material it’s spoofing.
21. The Last Hero (2001)
Rincewind
The other illustrated Discworld novel, this time with illustrations by Paul Kidby, and another one to make sure to get in hard copy. This story is more melancholic and much more character-driven than
Faust Eric, and gives us our most sustained close-up look at the frequently-mentioned gods of the Discworld, complete with gorgeous visuals.
Although Carrot Ironfoundersson of the City Watch and Leonard of Quirm (the Disc’s answer to Leonardo da Vinci) also play major roles, this story belongs to Rincewind and especially and above all to Cohen the Barbarian; it is Rincewind’s last leading role and Cohen and the Silver Horde’s last appearance. An epic confrontation between men and gods complete with an unnamed singer to pass the story down the generations, it is a fitting swansong for a great hero.
20. Monstrous Regiment (2003)
Standalone
Opinions vary on the quality of the last primarily standalone novel in the series (as Unseen Academicals features the Wizards). The story follows an infantry regiment in the little-seen country of Borogravia, who are embroiled in a permanent state of religious war. Young Polly Perks disguises herself as a boy so she can join the all-male army and find her brother, and anyone who is familiar with the origin of the title will be able to guess the book’s major twist, though we won’t spoil it for those not in the know.
The novel mashes up references to lots of historic wars, from the Crusades to the First and Second World Wars, and is an entertaining take on a brothers-in-arms style war story. How you feel about the book will largely depend on how you feel about its central conceit; we rather like it.
19. Lords and Ladies (1992)
Witches
Another outing for the Lancre witches, this is the book in which Magrat is married off and her replacement, Agnes, is introduced. Magrat is about to become the Queen of Lancre, which is causing her no small amount of concern, and Granny Weatherwax’s old boyfriend has come to town for the wedding – one Archchancellor Mustrum Ridcully of Unseen University.
The only book after Equal Rites to put witches and wizards together, this is also our introduction to the malevolent force that is the Discworld’s Elves. It is the Elves that carry this story, as Pratchett’s dark take on them, rooted in folklore and providing a great counterpoint to Tolkien’s very different version years before the arrival of Susanna Clarke’s Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, is compelling and frightening in equal measure. You’ll never go near a stone circle again!
18. The Fifth Elephant (1999)
City Watch
An ancient Dwarven artefact, the Scone of Stone, has been stolen, so Sam Vimes is sent to Uberwald to recover it. Meanwhile, Angua is on her way to Uberwald already, to confront her rather wild family, with her boyfriend Carrot uncharacteristically neglecting his duty to follow after her.
This was the novel that changed the Discworld forever with the introduction of the Clacks. The most interesting character in this story, though, is Carrot. When Carrot was introduced in Guards! Guards! much of the story was told from his point of view, but as time went on and he came to understand his own place in the world, he was forced to become a bit more tactical, and the reader started to see less of what he is really thinking. His reminder to the Watchmen of the oath they took at the end of this story is one of his last major scenes before the rest of the Watch fade into the background of the stories in comparison to Vimes, and it is quite powerful.
17. Maskerade (1995)
Witches
Agnes Nitt and her inner voice, Perdita, have gone to Ankh-Morpork to seek their fortune at the Opera House. But Nanny Ogg knows that she and Granny need Agnes to complete their coven now that Magrat has left it, and someone is murdering people backstage.
The biggest weakness in this book is, of course, that it is a pastiche of a very specific story; The Phantom of the Opera (in all its forms). Inevitably, it will be a richer and funnier read for anyone familiar with that story, and with both opera and musical theatre more broadly. But it ranks fairly highly on this list because even if you don’t know the original story, there is a murder mystery at the heart of the book that works on its own terms. Pratchett was really rather good at crafting a compelling and twisty mystery, and some of his best Discworld stories were mystery stories.
16. The Shepherd’s Crown (2015)
Tiffany Aching
The Shepherd’s Crown is a difficult book to rate or rank. It is the very last Discworld novel, published after Pratchett’s death in 2015, and it opens up with the death of a major recurring character, which we are about to spoil, so look away now if you don’t want to know.
By the time the Discworld had been running for 23 years and 40 novels, two characters had emerged as its joint backbone; both introduced relatively early in the series and both appearing consistently in new releases right up to the end. They are Sam Vimes and Granny Weatherwax. The death of Granny Weatherwax feels like the death of the Discworld itself, especially coming as it did after the death of its creator. The rest of the book is almost a blur in comparison; but this shocking farewell ended up providing a suitable ending for the series.
15. Wintersmith (2006)
Tiffany Aching
Tiffany Aching makes the mistake of joining the Dark Morris, a dance first mentioned year earlier in Reaper Man, and the Wintersmith falls in love with her.
While there are other Tiffany Aching books that are more talked about, this story is especially effective for its evocative depiction of winter in the countryside. It combines elements of all the various wintery fantasies that have come before it, but notably makes the creator of winter masculine, like the folkloric Jack Frost, rather than feminine, like the witch-queens of Hans Christian Anderson or CS Lewis’ stories. It also gains a point for being the only Discworld book to have it own soundtrack, by English folk band Steeleye Span.
14. Moving Pictures (1990)
Standalone/Wizards
On a handful of occasions between this book and The Fifth Elephant, technologies or other elements of our own modern world broke through to the Discworld and took hold there for a while, before being pushed back into the proverbial closet by some kind of plot mechanism. The two most prominent examples are the rock music in Soul Music, and this book, in which the Guild of Alchemists manage to invent cinema.
Not only is this a really fun pastiche of silent era Hollywood, it also introduces Archchancellor Ridcully and the Faculty of Unseen University for the first time (some may have technically appeared in Sourcery but were rather differently characterised, and since most are only known by their title and not their names, they might have been different people anyway). The series is much richer for having them.
13. Soul Music (1994)
Death
A new sound known as Music With Rocks In takes the Disc by storm. Meanwhile, Death’s granddaughter Susan is forced to take over the family business when her grandfather goes AWOL again.
The other major example of the Disc briefly embracing a modern trend, though it is also the fount of numerous continuity differences as Pratchett did not always pay attention to the fact the whole thing was supposed to have been written out of history (but see Thief of Time for the explanation). The Wizards appear briefly in this one as well, and like Moving Pictures, it is a very funny ride through a fast-paced story with likeable characters – Susan and Imp Y Celyn, or Bud of the Holly – at its heart.
12. Mort (1987)
Death
Death, looking for a potential husband for his daughter Ysabell, hires an apprentice called Mort – but Mort, inevitably, falls for one of his intended targets.
This is one of the books most often cited as a good place for new readers to start. It is very much the first book that really represents what the Discworld would become, telling an accessible but powerful story featuring memorable characters. It also introduces us properly to Death, who would appear in at least a cameo role in all but two of the Discworld novels (The Wee Free Men and Snuff are the exceptions, and they are the poorer for it). Pratchett’s visualisation of Death’s home and family life is a thing of gothic beauty. There are other good starting-points too, but this is one of the best.
11. Jingo (1997)
City Watch
The other Discworld war novel, pre-dating Monstrous Regiment. After a shocking assassination attempt in the heart of the city, Ankh-Morpork is poised to go to war with Klatch. Vimes, however, senses that something is not right, and sets off on a journey to Klatch himself, along with some of his closest colleagues in the Watch, to get to the bottom of the conspiracy and put a stop to the war.
There’s a whole mix of things going on here, including a mysterious mythical island, social commentary on racism and (of course) jingoism, a war story that references everything from Julius Caesar to Lawrence of Arabia via Ozymandias, and Nobby in drag for the first (not the last) time. But the scene towards the climax when Vimes’ pocket “dis-organizer”, which has somehow got stuck down the wrong leg of the Trousers of Time, reads out to him what would have happened if he had made one different decision, is genuinely chilling.
10. A Hat Full of Sky (2004)
Tiffany Aching
On her way to meet her new boss, who will continue her training as an apprentice witch, Tiffany Aching is attacked by a hiver, an evil creature that takes over her mind.
Tiffany Aching’s second appearance really builds her character as she gets a little bit older, and is forced to confront her own darkest qualities. This book also features a household ghost and a very different type of witch trials. It is almost a spiritual successor to the very first witches book, Equal Rites, as Granny Weatherwax ends up performing a mentor role for Tiffany just as she did for Eskarina Smith, which leads nicely into the later I Shall Wear Midnight.
9. Feet of Clay (1996)
City Watch
There is (another) conspiracy against the Patrician afoot and he is slowly being poisoned, a killer is at loose in the city, and Nobby Nobbs might be an earl. Luckily Vimes and the City Watch are on the case.
We make no apologies for the dominance of the City Watch series at the top of this list. The Watch books combine some of the strongest features of the best Discworld novels together; a varied and likeable ensemble cast of characters, a well-plotted murder mystery with a clever reveal, and just a hint of absurd genius – in this case, the existence by the end of the novel of a ceramic atheist, much to the frustration of the Disc’s lightening-trigger-finger-happy gods.
8. Guards! Guards! (1989)
City Watch
The first City Watch book, and another one frequently cited as a good starting-point for new readers. A mysterious group of hooded conspirators are trying to summon a dragon, and it is up to the four members of the neglected Ankh-Morpork Night Watch to stop them.
The core quartet of disillusioned alcoholic Sam Vimes, old hand Fred Colon, almost-human Nobby Nobbs and young and naïve Carrot Ironfoundersson are one of the strongest groups in the Discworld series. Here, they carry a really fun story involving a hilarious pastiche of secretive societies, the introduction of adorable Discworld pets the swamp dragons, and some fun with fantasy tropes broad enough that anyone with even a passing knowledge of the genre will know what Pratchett is getting at. If you like urban fantasy and a bit of a mystery to solve, then this is indeed the best place to start.
7. Hogfather (1996)
Death/Wizards
The Auditors of Reality hire Assassins in an attempt to kill the Disc’s answer to Father Christmas, the Hogfather, leading to a lot of extra belief sloshing around and causing chaos. Death temporarily takes over the Hogfather’s duties while Susan goes after the Assassins.
The great strength of this book is that the thing it pastiches is Western Christmas tradition, so while British readers might get the most out of it, many readers from around the world will have some level of familiarity with and understanding of the things it is poking fun at. The book features brilliant comic highlights like Bilious the Oh God of Hangovers (because when people invoke him, they say “Oh god!”) and Death trying to sound like the Hogfather (“HO HO HO”) alongside incredibly poignant moments like Death’s encounter with the Little Match Girl. One to re-read every winter.
6. Wyrd Sisters (1988)
Witches
When the King of Lancre is murdered, while his ghost tries to work out how he can move on to a more satisfying afterlife, the local witches’ coven – consisting of Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg, and Magrat Garlick – are left to protect his baby son and make sure the right person inherits the throne.
Wyrd Sisters is largely a pastiche of Hamlet and Macbeth mashed up together, along with some swipes at theatre in general. It’s fair to say that readers who know the plays will get a bit more out of the humour, but the story is strong enough that it works well even for anyone who does not know the source material. Partly this is because the contrasting characters of stern Granny, earthy Nanny, and ethereal Magrat contrast and complement each other so well. There are also some clever twists near the end that we won’t spoil.
5. Men at Arms (1993)
City Watch
While the presence of the long-lost heir to the throne of Ankh-Morpork may have initially escaped the notice of the heir himself, a disgruntled Assassin has worked it out, and is plotting against the Patrician on the heir’s behalf. Meanwhile, the Night Watch has been ordered to expand its members to include some of the non-human-male residents of Ankh-Morpork, including a dwarf, a troll, and another one.
Although there is one City Watch book ranked even higher than this one, that one has a somewhat different format. This is the classic City Watch – or Night Watch, as they still are here – at its height. Like Feet of Clay, this features a really well-plotted murder mystery alongside solid character development for the Watch. It pips Feet of Clay by a few rankings, though, because of an emotionally powerful buddy-cop-story that develops throughout the novel between Detritus the troll and Cuddy the dwarf.
4. Pyramids (1989)
Standalone
Prince Teppic, having just finished his elite education at the Guild of Assassins, inherits the throne of the kingdom of Djelibeybi, a tiny, narrow river kingdom squeezed into the desert between Tsort (Discworld’s Troy) and Ephebe (Ancient Greece) that is a bit obsessed with building huge pyramid-shaped tombs for their dead kings.
This can be a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it book, and we concede that it is funniest if you are familiar with two things it lovingly makes fun of – the British driving test (that one is probably missed by a lot of international readers) and Mummy movies (which are probably better generally known). But we would hazard to say that the story works anyway. It is one of the most satisfyingly plotted Discworld stories, featuring a memorable cast of characters and introducing some key ideas and places in a tale that can be enjoyed simply for itself, no sequels or prequels needed. We like it a lot.
3. Reaper Man (1991)
Death/Wizards
Death is fired by the Auditors of Reality, and while they struggle to fill his role, the absence of Death inadvertently brings about a zombie apocalypse.
To get a very minor criticism out of the way first – it is not clear how an absence of Death would create shopping malls, other than Pterry wanted to have a classic zombie movie scene. That aside, this is a beautiful and poignant exploration of the nature of Death, in all senses of the word. Written years before Sir Terry became a passionate campaigner on the subject of assisted dying, this is the only story in which Death (the character) takes centre stage without any of his assorted family members, and he holds the attention perfectly. The Wizards’ subplot, in only their second appearance, lifts the tone, but it is Death who carries the book.
2. Small Gods (1992)
Standalone
Discworld gods need belief to sustain them, but the Great God Om is down to only one believer, as a result of which he has become trapped in the form of a small tortoise. Only Brutha, his one true disciple – who indeed, believes in a better Om than Om actually is – can save both him and the people of Omnia, who are suffering under an organised theocracy that claims to follow Om, but cannot hear him.
Pratchett’s most philosophical work, this story is clearly rooted in his own atheist worldview, but in a way that is less preachy and less alienating to non-atheist readers than you might expect. Brutha has true faith, even if Om does not entirely deserve it, and the difference between Brutha’s essential goodness and the corruption of the Omnian Quisition and their torture chambers are key to the story, which also touches on various bits of Greek philosophy by including some Ephebian characters from Pyramids. The only real downside to this book is that it seriously messed up readers’ attempts to produce a coherent Discworld timeline.
1. Night Watch (2002)
City Watch
Sam Vimes travels back in time in pursuit of a killer and is forced to live through a traumatic series of events from his youth again.
Picking a single Discworld book to sit at number one will always be controversial. Just about any of them will be put in this spot by someone. But we have chosen Night Watch as the perfect combination of humour, pastiche (of revolutionary tales including Les Misérables), character depth and development (we see how Vimes ended up the broken mess he was at the beginning of Guards! Guards!) and tragedy. Although, like the weaker later instalments, this books centres Vimes at the expense of the other City Watch characters, it does not isolate him. Rather, it takes him back to his grungy Night Watch roots, before the team became successful and the Watch was invigorated, and gives him a new ensemble of mixed familiar-but-younger and new faces to join.
Night Watch is different from the rest of the Discworld series. It has fewer gags of the broad, laugh-out-loud variety, and it is darker in tone. But those things suit the story, and the darkness was always there in Vimes and Colon’s background (and is less potentially inappropriate than in the Young Adult Tiffany Aching series). It would also be a terrible starting-point for a newcomer, as it plays on what the reader is expected to know of Ankh-Morpork and of the characters who live there. Perhaps Pyramids or Wyrd Sisters might be a better reflection, tonally and thematically, of the series as a whole. But Pratchett once commented, long before writing Night Watch, that he had sometimes been “accused of literature”. If we are to point to any of his books as his greatest work of literature, then this is it.