Every Single One of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld Books Ranked From Good to Great

This was the novel that changed the Discworld forever with the introduction of the Clacks. The most interesting character in this story, though, is Carrot. When Carrot was introduced in Guards! Guards! much of the story was told from his point of view, but as time went on and he came to understand his own place in the world, he was forced to become a bit more tactical, and the reader started to see less of what he is really thinking. His reminder to the Watchmen of the oath they took at the end of this story is one of his last major scenes before the rest of the Watch fade into the background of the stories in comparison to Vimes, and it is quite powerful.

17. Maskerade (1995)

Witches

Agnes Nitt and her inner voice, Perdita, have gone to Ankh-Morpork to seek their fortune at the Opera House. But Nanny Ogg knows that she and Granny need Agnes to complete their coven now that Magrat has left it, and someone is murdering people backstage.

The biggest weakness in this book is, of course, that it is a pastiche of a very specific story; The Phantom of the Opera (in all its forms). Inevitably, it will be a richer and funnier read for anyone familiar with that story, and with both opera and musical theatre more broadly. But it ranks fairly highly on this list because even if you don’t know the original story, there is a murder mystery at the heart of the book that works on its own terms. Pratchett was really rather good at crafting a compelling and twisty mystery, and some of his best Discworld stories were mystery stories.

16. The Shepherd’s Crown (2015)

Tiffany Aching

The Shepherd’s Crown is a difficult book to rate or rank. It is the very last Discworld novel, published after Pratchett’s death in 2015, and it opens up with the death of a major recurring character, which we are about to spoil, so look away now if you don’t want to know.

By the time the Discworld had been running for 23 years and 40 novels, two characters had emerged as its joint backbone; both introduced relatively early in the series and both appearing consistently in new releases right up to the end. They are Sam Vimes and Granny Weatherwax. The death of Granny Weatherwax feels like the death of the Discworld itself, especially coming as it did after the death of its creator. The rest of the book is almost a blur in comparison; but this shocking farewell ended up providing a suitable ending for the series.

15. Wintersmith (2006)

Tiffany Aching

Tiffany Aching makes the mistake of joining the Dark Morris, a dance first mentioned year earlier in Reaper Man, and the Wintersmith falls in love with her.

While there are other Tiffany Aching books that are more talked about, this story is especially effective for its evocative depiction of winter in the countryside. It combines elements of all the various wintery fantasies that have come before it, but notably makes the creator of winter masculine, like the folkloric Jack Frost, rather than feminine, like the witch-queens of Hans Christian Anderson or CS Lewis’ stories. It also gains a point for being the only Discworld book to have it own soundtrack, by English folk band Steeleye Span.

14. Moving Pictures (1990)

Standalone/Wizards

On a handful of occasions between this book and The Fifth Elephant, technologies or other elements of our own modern world broke through to the Discworld and took hold there for a while, before being pushed back into the proverbial closet by some kind of plot mechanism. The two most prominent examples are the rock music in Soul Music, and this book, in which the Guild of Alchemists manage to invent cinema.

Not only is this a really fun pastiche of silent era Hollywood, it also introduces Archchancellor Ridcully and the Faculty of Unseen University for the first time (some may have technically appeared in Sourcery but were rather differently characterised, and since most are only known by their title and not their names, they might have been different people anyway). The series is much richer for having them.

13. Soul Music (1994)

Death

A new sound known as Music With Rocks In takes the Disc by storm. Meanwhile, Death’s granddaughter Susan is forced to take over the family business when her grandfather goes AWOL again.

The other major example of the Disc briefly embracing a modern trend, though it is also the fount of numerous continuity differences as Pratchett did not always pay attention to the fact the whole thing was supposed to have been written out of history (but see Thief of Time for the explanation). The Wizards appear briefly in this one as well, and like Moving Pictures, it is a very funny ride through a fast-paced story with likeable characters – Susan and Imp Y Celyn, or Bud of the Holly – at its heart.

12. Mort (1987)

Death

Death, looking for a potential husband for his daughter Ysabell, hires an apprentice called Mort – but Mort, inevitably, falls for one of his intended targets.

This is one of the books most often cited as a good place for new readers to start. It is very much the first book that really represents what the Discworld would become, telling an accessible but powerful story featuring memorable characters. It also introduces us properly to Death, who would appear in at least a cameo role in all but two of the Discworld novels (The Wee Free Men and Snuff are the exceptions, and they are the poorer for it). Pratchett’s visualisation of Death’s home and family life is a thing of gothic beauty. There are other good starting-points too, but this is one of the best.

11. Jingo (1997)

City Watch

The other Discworld war novel, pre-dating Monstrous Regiment. After a shocking assassination attempt in the heart of the city, Ankh-Morpork is poised to go to war with Klatch. Vimes, however, senses that something is not right, and sets off on a journey to Klatch himself, along with some of his closest colleagues in the Watch, to get to the bottom of the conspiracy and put a stop to the war.

There’s a whole mix of things going on here, including a mysterious mythical island, social commentary on racism and (of course) jingoism, a war story that references everything from Julius Caesar to Lawrence of Arabia via Ozymandias, and Nobby in drag for the first (not the last) time. But the scene towards the climax when Vimes’ pocket “dis-organizer”, which has somehow got stuck down the wrong leg of the Trousers of Time, reads out to him what would have happened if he had made one different decision, is genuinely chilling.

10. A Hat Full of Sky (2004)

Tiffany Aching

On her way to meet her new boss, who will continue her training as an apprentice witch, Tiffany Aching is attacked by a hiver, an evil creature that takes over her mind.

Tiffany Aching’s second appearance really builds her character as she gets a little bit older, and is forced to confront her own darkest qualities. This book also features a household ghost and a very different type of witch trials. It is almost a spiritual successor to the very first witches book, Equal Rites, as Granny Weatherwax ends up performing a mentor role for Tiffany just as she did for Eskarina Smith, which leads nicely into the later I Shall Wear Midnight.

9. Feet of Clay (1996)

City Watch

There is (another) conspiracy against the Patrician afoot and he is slowly being poisoned, a killer is at loose in the city, and Nobby Nobbs might be an earl. Luckily Vimes and the City Watch are on the case.

We make no apologies for the dominance of the City Watch series at the top of this list. The Watch books combine some of the strongest features of the best Discworld novels together; a varied and likeable ensemble cast of characters, a well-plotted murder mystery with a clever reveal, and just a hint of absurd genius – in this case, the existence by the end of the novel of a ceramic atheist, much to the frustration of the Disc’s lightening-trigger-finger-happy gods.

8. Guards! Guards! (1989)

City Watch

The first City Watch book, and another one frequently cited as a good starting-point for new readers. A mysterious group of hooded conspirators are trying to summon a dragon, and it is up to the four members of the neglected Ankh-Morpork Night Watch to stop them.

The core quartet of disillusioned alcoholic Sam Vimes, old hand Fred Colon, almost-human Nobby Nobbs and young and naïve Carrot Ironfoundersson are one of the strongest groups in the Discworld series. Here, they carry a really fun story involving a hilarious pastiche of secretive societies, the introduction of adorable Discworld pets the swamp dragons, and some fun with fantasy tropes broad enough that anyone with even a passing knowledge of the genre will know what Pratchett is getting at. If you like urban fantasy and a bit of a mystery to solve, then this is indeed the best place to start.

7. Hogfather (1996)

Death/Wizards

The Auditors of Reality hire Assassins in an attempt to kill the Disc’s answer to Father Christmas, the Hogfather, leading to a lot of extra belief sloshing around and causing chaos. Death temporarily takes over the Hogfather’s duties while Susan goes after the Assassins.

The great strength of this book is that the thing it pastiches is Western Christmas tradition, so while British readers might get the most out of it, many readers from around the world will have some level of familiarity with and understanding of the things it is poking fun at. The book features brilliant comic highlights like Bilious the Oh God of Hangovers (because when people invoke him, they say “Oh god!”) and Death trying to sound like the Hogfather (“HO HO HO”) alongside incredibly poignant moments like Death’s encounter with the Little Match Girl. One to re-read every winter.

6. Wyrd Sisters (1988)

Witches

When the King of Lancre is murdered, while his ghost tries to work out how he can move on to a more satisfying afterlife, the local witches’ coven – consisting of Granny Weatherwax, Nanny Ogg, and Magrat Garlick – are left to protect his baby son and make sure the right person inherits the throne.

Wyrd Sisters is largely a pastiche of Hamlet and Macbeth mashed up together, along with some swipes at theatre in general. It’s fair to say that readers who know the plays will get a bit more out of the humour, but the story is strong enough that it works well even for anyone who does not know the source material. Partly this is because the contrasting characters of stern Granny, earthy Nanny, and ethereal Magrat contrast and complement each other so well. There are also some clever twists near the end that we won’t spoil.

5. Men at Arms (1993)

City Watch

While the presence of the long-lost heir to the throne of Ankh-Morpork may have initially escaped the notice of the heir himself, a disgruntled Assassin has worked it out, and is plotting against the Patrician on the heir’s behalf. Meanwhile, the Night Watch has been ordered to expand its members to include some of the non-human-male residents of Ankh-Morpork, including a dwarf, a troll, and another one.

Although there is one City Watch book ranked even higher than this one, that one has a somewhat different format. This is the classic City Watch – or Night Watch, as they still are here – at its height. Like Feet of Clay, this features a really well-plotted murder mystery alongside solid character development for the Watch. It pips Feet of Clay by a few rankings, though, because of an emotionally powerful buddy-cop-story that develops throughout the novel between Detritus the troll and Cuddy the dwarf.

4. Pyramids (1989)

Standalone

Prince Teppic, having just finished his elite education at the Guild of Assassins, inherits the throne of the kingdom of Djelibeybi, a tiny, narrow river kingdom squeezed into the desert between Tsort (Discworld’s Troy) and Ephebe (Ancient Greece) that is a bit obsessed with building huge pyramid-shaped tombs for their dead kings.

This can be a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it book, and we concede that it is funniest if you are familiar with two things it lovingly makes fun of – the British driving test (that one is probably missed by a lot of international readers) and Mummy movies (which are probably better generally known). But we would hazard to say that the story works anyway. It is one of the most satisfyingly plotted Discworld stories, featuring a memorable cast of characters and introducing some key ideas and places in a tale that can be enjoyed simply for itself, no sequels or prequels needed. We like it a lot.

3. Reaper Man (1991)

Death/Wizards

Death is fired by the Auditors of Reality, and while they struggle to fill his role, the absence of Death inadvertently brings about a zombie apocalypse.

To get a very minor criticism out of the way first – it is not clear how an absence of Death would create shopping malls, other than Pterry wanted to have a classic zombie movie scene. That aside, this is a beautiful and poignant exploration of the nature of Death, in all senses of the word. Written years before Sir Terry became a passionate campaigner on the subject of assisted dying, this is the only story in which Death (the character) takes centre stage without any of his assorted family members, and he holds the attention perfectly. The Wizards’ subplot, in only their second appearance, lifts the tone, but it is Death who carries the book.

2. Small Gods (1992)

Standalone

Discworld gods need belief to sustain them, but the Great God Om is down to only one believer, as a result of which he has become trapped in the form of a small tortoise. Only Brutha, his one true disciple – who indeed, believes in a better Om than Om actually is – can save both him and the people of Omnia, who are suffering under an organised theocracy that claims to follow Om, but cannot hear him.

Pratchett’s most philosophical work, this story is clearly rooted in his own atheist worldview, but in a way that is less preachy and less alienating to non-atheist readers than you might expect. Brutha has true faith, even if Om does not entirely deserve it, and the difference between Brutha’s essential goodness and the corruption of the Omnian Quisition and their torture chambers are key to the story, which also touches on various bits of Greek philosophy by including some Ephebian characters from Pyramids. The only real downside to this book is that it seriously messed up readers’ attempts to produce a coherent Discworld timeline.

1. Night Watch (2002)

City Watch

Sam Vimes travels back in time in pursuit of a killer and is forced to live through a traumatic series of events from his youth again.

Picking a single Discworld book to sit at number one will always be controversial. Just about any of them will be put in this spot by someone. But we have chosen Night Watch as the perfect combination of humour, pastiche (of revolutionary tales including Les Misérables), character depth and development (we see how Vimes ended up the broken mess he was at the beginning of Guards! Guards!) and tragedy. Although, like the weaker later instalments, this books centres Vimes at the expense of the other City Watch characters, it does not isolate him. Rather, it takes him back to his grungy Night Watch roots, before the team became successful and the Watch was invigorated, and gives him a new ensemble of mixed familiar-but-younger and new faces to join.

Night Watch is different from the rest of the Discworld series. It has fewer gags of the broad, laugh-out-loud variety, and it is darker in tone. But those things suit the story, and the darkness was always there in Vimes and Colon’s background (and is less potentially inappropriate than in the Young Adult Tiffany Aching series). It would also be a terrible starting-point for a newcomer, as it plays on what the reader is expected to know of Ankh-Morpork and of the characters who live there. Perhaps Pyramids or Wyrd Sisters might be a better reflection, tonally and thematically, of the series as a whole. But Pratchett once commented, long before writing Night Watch, that he had sometimes been “accused of literature”. If we are to point to any of his books as his greatest work of literature, then this is it.