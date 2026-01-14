The Most Anticipated Books of 2026: Fantasy, Romantasy, Horror Sci-Fi, Sequels, and More

The latest decadent twisty thriller from the author of The Hunting Wives, All the Little Houses is possibly May Cobb’s wildest book yet. Which, you know, is kind of saying a lot. Set in a small town in East Texas during the 1980s and featuring everything from trad wives to new money elite trying to hide their poverty-stricken roots, the story follows a codependent mother-daughter duo who don’t quite fit in and whose toxic relationship is like watching a car crash. But when a religious, extremely traditional family — modest dress, wholesome hobbies, and all — arrives in town, things take a dramatic (and dangerous) turn.

A story with everything from infidelity and social climbing to love potions and murder, All the Little Houses is one of those books that feels like the guiltiest of summer pleasures in an otherwise depressing time of year.

The Wolf and the Crown of Blood by Elizabeth May

Release Date: January 27 from Aria

A steamy dark romantasy from the author of the underrated The Falconer trilogy, Elizabeth May’s The Wolf and the Crown of Blood is not a story for the weak of heart. Mixing dark fairytale vibes, gothic romance, and a series of trigger warnings, you absolutely must make sure you read before you dive in, this story of a princess who must die as a sacrifice to a storm god every 14 days so that her blood can be used to keep the world of gods and the human realm separate. But when rebellion stirs and Bryony loses Alexios’ protection, he sends an immortal assassin to take her life. If you haven’t guessed by now, that’s the furthest thing from what happens between them, you’ve clearly never read a romantasy before.

Featuring lush world-building, a heroine full of rage, a deftly executed enemies-to-lovers romance, and lots of spice, this is a fantasy romance that more than stands out from the pack.

Superfan: A Novel by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

Release Date: February 3 from Flatiron Books