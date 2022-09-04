Best New Horror Books in September 2022

Ghosts, plus a gristly premonition of one’s own death and a dark fate for two people consumed by loneliness: horror this month plays with themes of isolation and a sinister afterlife. Here are our top picks for the best new horror novels in September 2022.

Full Immersion by Gemma Amor

Type: Novel

Publisher: Angry Robot

Release date: September 13

Den of Geek says: One of our considerations when choosing horror novels is that it’s best when they have some speculative, geek element to them. A malicious experiment and a life beyond death (maybe) add some science fiction intrigue.

Publisher’s summary: Magpie is out of ideas. She’s desperate enough to try anything. Just when she thinks her life can get no worse, she discovers herself, or rather her own dead body, partially buried in the mudbank of a river. A man stands by, a familiar stranger. What does he want? And why can’t she remember getting here? Why can’t she remember anything?



Unbeknownst to her, two pairs of eyes watch from behind an observation screen, in a room filled with computers and sensors. An experiment is unfolding, but is Magpie the subject, or practitioner? Reality becomes a slippery concept. And beyond the glass is something worse still: a hint of an outline, shaped in darkness…



Magpie realises all too soon that her journey has transformed from healing to survival. She must become the hunter rather than the hunted, with her missing memories the prey.