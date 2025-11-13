Win a Copy of There Is No Antimemetics Division by QNTM in our Penguin Random House Giveaway

They’re all around us, hiding in plain sight. One could be in the room with you right now, just to your left. You could be seeing it this very second, but from one heartbeat to the next, you’ll forget that you did. If you wrote down what you saw, the page would appear blank moments later. These things feed on what makes you you: your memories, your sense of self, your connection to the world, and you’ll never even know it happened.

There Is No Antimemetics Division has earned a devoted following for its chillingly clever take on the idea of an invisible, unknowable enemy. Humanity is under assault by malevolent “antimemes,” ideas that attack memory, identity, and the fabric of reality itself. They’re predators equipped with the ultimate camouflage, living black holes for information that consume our awareness of their existence. The Antimemetics Division endeavors to study, contain, and neutralize these threats, though its operatives can never quite remember what it is they’re fighting.

QNTM invites readers to enjoy his beloved piece of online storytelling, now transformed into an entirely new reading experience for its print debut. So if you’re drawn to stories that challenge perception, twist logic, and make the forgettable unforgettable, this is one you won’t want to miss.