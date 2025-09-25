Win a Copy of Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei in Our Flatiron Books Giveaway

Den of Geek is thrilled to partner with Flatiron Books to celebrate the release of Saltcrop, the latest novel from acclaimed author Yume Kitasei, known for her sci-fi heist novel The Stardust Grail. Five lucky readers will have the chance to win their very own copy of Kitasei’s sweeping new adventure.

Entering is easy: just head over to the Den of Geek Instagram feed, find the official giveaway announcement, and drop a comment below the post. That’s it! No riddles to solve, no hoops to jump through—just one quick comment and you’re in the running. Winners will be selected at random and sent a copy of the book directly to their mailbox.

Fans of compelling science fiction are definitely the target audience of this giveaway. Saltcrop is an adventure like no other, and you can be the first on the block to experience the epic tale of two sisters who sail across oceans to find their missing third sister… and Earth’s environmental salvation.

Saltrcrop takes place in Earth’s not too distant future when seas consume coastal cities, highways disintegrate underwater, and mutant fish lurk in pirate-controlled depths. Skipper, a skilled sailor and the youngest of three sisters, earns money skimming and reselling plastic from the ocean to care for her ailing grandmother.