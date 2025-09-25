Win a Copy of Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei in Our Flatiron Books Giveaway
If you're a fan of science fiction looking for your next amazing read, you won't want to miss your chance at a free copy of Saltcrop by Yume Kitasei.
Den of Geek is thrilled to partner with Flatiron Books to celebrate the release of Saltcrop, the latest novel from acclaimed author Yume Kitasei, known for her sci-fi heist novel The Stardust Grail. Five lucky readers will have the chance to win their very own copy of Kitasei’s sweeping new adventure.
Entering is easy: just head over to the Den of Geek Instagram feed, find the official giveaway announcement, and drop a comment below the post. That’s it! No riddles to solve, no hoops to jump through—just one quick comment and you’re in the running. Winners will be selected at random and sent a copy of the book directly to their mailbox.
Fans of compelling science fiction are definitely the target audience of this giveaway. Saltcrop is an adventure like no other, and you can be the first on the block to experience the epic tale of two sisters who sail across oceans to find their missing third sister… and Earth’s environmental salvation.
Saltrcrop takes place in Earth’s not too distant future when seas consume coastal cities, highways disintegrate underwater, and mutant fish lurk in pirate-controlled depths. Skipper, a skilled sailor and the youngest of three sisters, earns money skimming and reselling plastic from the ocean to care for her ailing grandmother.
But then her eldest sister, Nora, goes missing. Nora left home a decade ago in pursuit of a cure for failing crops all over the world. When Skipper and her other sister, Carmen, receive a cryptic plea for help, they must put aside their differences and set out across the sea to find—and save—her. As they voyage through a dying world both beautiful and strange, encountering other travelers along the way, they learn more about their sister’s work and the corporations that want what she discovered.
But the farther they go, the more uncertain their mission becomes: What dangerous attention did Nora attract, and how well do they really know their sister—or each other? Thus begins an epic journey spanning oceans and continents and a wistful rumination on sisterhood, friendship, and ecological disaster.
Blending ecological urgency with an epic tale of survival, sisterhood, and discovery, Saltcrop is a gripping adventure that will linger long after readers turn the final page. Don’t miss your chance to win a copy! Visit the Den of Geek Instagram, comment on the giveaway announcement, and you could be setting sail with Yume Kitasei’s unforgettable story before you know it!