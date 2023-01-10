Will There Be an Alice in Borderland Season 3?

Also, this brings a lovely (albeit dark) meaning to why the heart card challenges were so brutal. In the real world, these players barely survived a natural disaster and their hearts stopped. The heart challenges were asking them if – despite all the loss they witnessed – could they live with that knowledge. That is unequivocally the heart of this series: How do we continue through loss?

While it’s debatable, I like to think that those who died in the games (especially the heart games) had already died in the real world. We were just witnessing a reimagining of their final moments through the eyes of those who were there to experience it and find a way through the cruelty of grief.

But the hardest caveat to this reveal is what it meant for the characters’ relationships: When they returned to life, none of them really remembered each other. There’s the sucker punch that had some fans (understandably) feeling angry about how the Shinsuke Sato-directed series chose to close its second season.

Being Netflix’s most-watched Japanese television series ever, it’s understandable that fans are expecting and rooting for more battles to come. But is this a likelihood? And, if so, what would this mean for the series’ overall arc?

As it stands, Alice in Borderland neatly wraps up the questions and character arcs that started in its debut season. We know what the Borderlands is, who goes there, and what it takes to escape the realm. Our fan-favorite players miraculously all lived – despite the tease that only Arisu would survive it all.

Still, there’s one part of the season 2 finale that could lead the series in a new direction – either adapting another of Aso’s works or deviating from the source material to establish a round of games with new players and challenges.