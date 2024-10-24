Where Is Everybody? The Twilight Zone’s First Episode Tackled Atomic Anxieties

One of only two Twilight Zone episodes directed by Robert Stevens, a veteran television director (he directed 44 episodes of Alfred Hitchcock Presents)—the other being the fifth episode of the first season, the immortal “Walking Distance”—who should be considered one of the series greatest directors, because he would nevertheless set the graphic, tightly-framed and fluid camera style and singular black and white look, with a full range of grey tones, of The Twilight Zone, that’s the equivalent of film noir on television. He even chose the great film noir cinematographer Joseph LaShelle, who won an Academy Award for his work on one of the most famous noirs, 1944’s Laura, to lens “Where is Everybody?” (Longtime Twilight Zone Director of Photography George T. Clemens came on board with the second episode, and would win an Emmy in 1961 for his work on the series.)

And the moody, multilayered original score for the episode, by the esteemed Bernard Herrmann (whose film soundtrack career debuted in 1941 with Citizen Kane, and continued as Hitchcock’s favorite composer for his greatest films, while continuing to score Twilight Zone episodes throughout its five-season run), would also raise the bar high for the stream of great soundtrack composers who would follow Herrmann into The Twilight Zone, including future Oscar winners Jerry Goldsmith and Leonard Rosenman.

The final scene of the first half of the episode combines all the aforementioned elements into a stunning sequence that director Stevens orchestrates to perfection: Ferris staggers out of the deserted town’s police station after his unnerving experience inside its jail cells, and begins to run towards the camera, which follows his zig-zagged path, echoed by Herrmann’s quirky score, until Ferris’s face is full-framed as he breaks the fourth wall by looking directly into the camera and yelling out a very meta, “Where is everybody?!?!”

Gearing up to the climax of the episode, Ferris comes running down a movie theater’s staircase, and Stevens plays with our sense of perspective by having him run right into his reflection in a mirrored wall, shattering it, and our equilibrium, too. Bursting out of the theater into the neon-lit night, a frazzled Ferris runs distraughtly through the lamplit streets, and LaShelle’s moving camera seems to hover above him as he runs haphazardly, heightening his sense of dislocation from the reality of his living nightmare.

Ending on a Dutch angle of Ferris desperately pressing the button on a traffic post over and over as he repeatedly pleads for “somebody” to help him, Ferris becomes the first of many Twilight Zone characters who would come just short of praying to God to rescue them from their dire Twilight Zone dilemmas. And then Stevens shocks us with a jarring jump cut to a darkened screening room lit only by the conical white beam of the film projector (that rivals Orson Welles’ similar startling cut to the “News on the March” newsreel footage in the first act of Kane), highlighting the faces of the military men calmly monitoring astronaut Ferris’ delusional ordeal in the isolation tank on closed-circuit television. Minds blown in 1959, and ever since.

A true pilot episode, and perhaps the greatest in the history of television, in that it included virtually all the existential and surreal motifs that would become associated with The Twilight Zone to come—isolation, fear of the unknown, confusion with mannequins, hallucinogenic delusions that seem all too real—“Where is Everybody?” is finally a harrowing visualization of one man’s alienation from reality, indeed from one’s self, which would prove to be the defining, existential crisis facing man in the second half of the 20th Century, a time when “the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge”—the atomic bomb—first coexisted.