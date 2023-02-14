Twin Peaks’ Worst Love Triangle Was More Important Than You Think

It’s also way more important than most people realize.

The Ballad of Andy and Lucy

Lets face it, Andy and Lucy (played by Harry Goaz and Kimmy Robertson) were never the most complex characters in Twin Peaks. Sure, Andy’s childlike kindness makes him a surprising hero in the later stages of Twin Peaks: The Return, and Lucy’s ability to understand how cell phones work in the revival is key to defeating the evil Cooper doppelgänger. But the two were almost always played for laughs, in both the original series and the revival (remember the extended furniture shopping bit?).

In the pilot, Lucy is introduced with a comically thorough explanation of how phones work, interrupting Pete Martell’s disturbed phone call to the station and his iconic line, “She’s dead. Wrapped in plastic.” Likewise, Andy appears when he accompanies Sheriff Truman and Doc Heywood to the beach. As the strains of Angelo Badalamenti’s “Laura’s Theme” drench the soundtrack, Andy starts to bawl like a child. “Is this gonna happen every damn time?” asks an exasperated Truman.

These two moments not only prepare the viewer for more stories about Andy and Lucy, they set the tone for the series, revealing that Twin Peaks will shift suddenly from genre to genre. Throughout the first season and a half, episodes would go from gags about the myna bird Waldo, to a reference to Laura’s assault, to Horne brothers shenanigans. Even in The Return, which many consider more serious than the original network run, Frost and Lynch did not shy away from throwing in insert shots of Dougie getting bonked on the head during a game of catch with his boy, Sonny Jim.

No characters walked the line of the series’ various genres more deftly than Andy and Lucy. They both play key roles in the resolution of the primary mystery, like when Andy inadvertently discovers Leo’s bag of money or when Lucy overhears Mike and Bobby planning to hurt James. But they also got plenty of comic moments, with Andy bellowing about his sperms and Lucy being baffled by the station intercom. And of course, they got their romantic moments; a pair of guileless lovers, unscathed by the primordial evil infecting the town.

Enter: Dick Tremayne

For some fans, the addition of Dick Tremayne in the second season is just another indicator of the show’s fall from its first season heights. Ian Buchanan slathers each and every word with self-satisfied smugness, underlining punchlines about his shallow tastes and insignificant claims to power and esteem. Worse, these fans decry Dick’s insertion into the Andy and Lucy romance as a desperate attempt by writers who don’t know how to match the humor and absurdity established by Frost and Lynch.