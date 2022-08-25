Transformers: EarthSpark Trailer Shows Off New Autobots

The next generation of Transformers is almost here. Following a huge reveal at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the beloved ‘80s franchise is set to put a whole new spin on what fans expect from the Autobots, Decepticons, and more. We’ve got an exclusive look at a brand new trailer for the animated series Transformers: EarthSpark, which gives us some revealing looks at what’s to come, both for the story and the Transformers themselves. Watch it below!

While we’d been briefly introduced to the Earthborn Terran Transformers, Twitch and Thrash, this trailer gives us a better understanding of what we can expect from them in Transformers: EarthSpark. Not only will they be defending Earth but more importantly they’ll be living with the Malto family. Guided by Bumblebee, it looks like the human characters will also have an important role to play in the developing personalities of these unique Transformers.



The official press release also describes the two new Autobots as being “young heroes with a kid perspective” who will find “balance between being a kid and saving the world.” There’s just something wonderful about seeing Twitch and Thrash bust into the house in this trailer, engaged in what looks to be a pretty standard kid type fight with each other. It’s a much more down to Earth depiction of the Transformers (their smaller size helps) which seems to hint that we have a more character focused series to look forward to and that the kid angle of these characters will be fully explored.

What is being a KID Autobot like? Imagine kid Decepticons. Kids pitted against each other by their parents who’ve been involved in an ongoing war. There’s so much depth that could be explored in this series! Plus, if this series will have a strong family focus that means we could hear actual Transformers say “family” like a certain other big franchise that features ludicrous action and fast cars.



What’s also intriguing is that everyone in the family seems to already know about the Transformers. There’s no “robots in disguise” here, the Malto’s dad is not only aware of the Transformers but looks to be a huge fan! Bumblebee does not appear pleased about this, which is an excellent set-up for comedy but also dealing with hero worship. If the Transformers are known on Earth, that means they have a reputation. Is it good… or bad? It may depend on who they come across!



Below is the official synopsis of the new series.

The all-new animated series (26 episodes) introduces a new generation of Transformers robots–the first Transformers robots to be born on Earth–and together with the human family who welcomes them in and cares for them, they’ll redefine what it means to be a family. Transformers: EarthSpark is created and co-executive produced by Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and executive produced by Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Transformers: EarthSpark will stream exclusively this November on Paramount+ in the United States and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally.