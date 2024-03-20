Top Chef: Why Padma Lakshmi Didn’t Return for Season 21 and Who Kristen Kish Is

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly,” Padma added. “I feel it’s time to move on.”

Lakshmi, who on top of being a TV presenter is also an author and activist, had hosted the show since season 2, taking over from food critic Katie Lee Joel. Why did she decide to leave after so many years? As Lakshmi explained it to Variety in 2023, it came down to the show’s demanding schedule and her commitment to other projects, including her travel docuseries Taste the Nation on Hulu. In essence, the workload was just too much.

“I had been on location for eight months out of the year. And when I wasn’t on location, I was in pre- and post-production for both my shows. And I was looking at edits of one show while on the set of another show. It was just exhausting and untenable for me to continue that way,” Lakshmi told Variety. “I also felt I’ve done everything I set out to do and more at Top Chef. I’m leaving the show at a very high point, in very capable hands. Now, it’s time for me to challenge myself creatively.”

“Other complex factors went into me just being done with Top Chef, which we don’t have time to go into here,” Lakshmi added. “But I think I just thought, if I’m feeling this way, then I’ve got to trust my gut. I’ve also got to make room in my life and my schedule for new things to bubble up.”

Those complex factors seemed to include Lakshmi’s personal and family life. Producing and hosting multiple shows weren’t really leaving time for Lakshmi’s family and relationships.

“Totally off-topic, but I haven’t had a relationship in a long time either, because I’m always working. I don’t know when I think I was going to meet anybody. I’m surrounded by people I either employ or employ me, and neither of those [groups of] people are appropriate [for a romantic relationship]. It was also about having a personal life, to be honest, and also being present for my daughter — she’s a teenager. In five years, she’s going to go off and have her own life and hopefully go to college and stuff. It wasn’t an easy decision.”